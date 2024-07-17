Octopus, RWE among firms eyeing onshore wind farms after ban lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Octopus, RWE among firms eyeing onshore wind farms after ban lifted

By Mathew Perry
17/07/2024, 11:17 am
© Photographer: Christopher FurlongWind turbines in the southern Lake District in England.
Wind turbines in the southern Lake District in England.

Octopus Energy is among a growing number of UK firms eyeing new onshore wind projects in England after the Labour government removed a de facto ban.

In an interview with Reuters, Octopus chief executive officer Greg Jackson said the firm expects to announce new onshore wind projects “fairly soon”.

Jackson said “thousands of communities” are in contact with Octopus since Labour lifted the ban, motivated by the prospect of cheaper power bills.

Communities living close to wind farms could benefit if Labour decides to continue with electricity market reforms put forward by the previous administration.

Under the plans, the UK could introduce different wholesale prices by region, known as zonal pricing, used in countries like Australia, Italy, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

If introduced, zonal pricing could also incentivise wind developers to build more projects in England, closer to major population centres.

“The critical steps now are the market reforms that enable you to see regional pricing that really gives you the opportunity to invest in the right projects in the right places,” Jackson told Reuters.

“Reforming wholesale markets to a more locational basis will cut the costs in every region.”

Developers eye new onshore wind projects

Octopus is not alone in eyeing up further investment in English onshore wind projects.

Developers including RWE, RES Group, EDF Renewables, Coriolis Energy and Ridge Energy have confirmed they are already looking at potential projects.

Speaking to the Guardian, Coriolis Energy development manager Trevor Hunter said the company is considering “half a dozen sites”, with bird migration surveys underway.

© Bloomberg
A wind turbine in a field near the Drax Power Station, operated by Drax Group Plc, near Selby, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photographer: Dominic Lipinski/Bloomberg

Meanwhile, German firm RWE said it began identifying viable sites in England “some time ago” due to the prospect of a Labour victory.

RES Group global head of asset management Ian Hunt said community acceptance of onshore wind has grown in the UK over the last decade.

“People can see the effects of climate change, and they know that onshore wind can help emissions and bring down bills,” he said.

Community support for onshore wind

Responding to the lifting of the ban last week, RenewableUK said its polling showed 78% support for onshore wind across the country.

RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail also said polling showed majority support for planning reform due to frustration that wind farms “can be stopped by just a hanful of opponents”.

McGrail said the sector is committed to proper community consultation, and believes technological advancements will also win people over.

© Bloomberg
A wind farm near Rushton, UK. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

“Modern turbines are substantially more efficient and powerful than the turbines built in previous decades, so doubling the UK’s onshore wind capacity by 2030 won’t mean doubling the number of turbines in the UK,” he said.

“We can generate more power from fewer new turbines, and we can replace older turbines with far more powerful ones, making the most of our superb natural wind resources.

“Our research shows that delivering 30 gigawatts of onshore wind by the end of the decade would boost the economy by £45 billion and create 27,000 jobs.”

Potential backlash

But while polling shows most people in the UK are in favour of onshore wind farms, projects could still face stiff opposition to new projects from local communities similar to the pushback seen in Scotland.

Critics are already calling the move an “attack on the countryside” which would allow an “open season” for wind developers, with similar backlash over solar farms.

If new energy secretary Ed Miliband fails to end the “delay and dither” over new renewables projects, it could potentially hinder Labour’s plans to double onshore wind capacity by 2030.

 

 

 

