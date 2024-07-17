Macquarie looking to take control of Lynn and Inner Dowsing wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Macquarie looking to take control of Lynn and Inner Dowsing wind farms

By Michael Behr
17/07/2024, 2:44 pm
© Supplied by ABBPost Thumbnail

Macquarie Asset Management (ASX:MQG) aims to buy an additional 39.25% stake to take full control of the Lynn and Inner Dowsing offshore wind farms from funds managed by BlackRock.

Lynn and Inner Dowsing are located off the coast of Lincolnshire. Operational since 2009, the adjacent offshore wind farms have a combined installed capacity of approximately 194MW and generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 160,000 UK homes each year.

Macquarie GIG Renewable Energy Fund 1 acquired a 60.75% stake in Lynn and Inner Dowsing in 2016.

This transaction, via Macquarie GIG Renewable Energy Fund 2 and a Macquarie Asset Management Private Wealth Fund, will increase Macquarie Asset Management’s stake in the wind farms to 100%.

Managing director at MAM Green Investments Jonathan Duffy said: “Delivered as part of the Renewables Obligation scheme, Lynn and Inner Dowsing helped lay the groundwork for the UK’s leadership positions today in the energy transition and offshore wind sectors.

“Ensuring the successful operation of these projects into the future, alongside the continued scaling-up of offshore wind capacity, will be key to meeting the UK’s energy security ambitions and we are proud to be supporting this journey.”

Macquarie Group has been investing in the UK’s offshore wind sector for more than a decade and is one of the largest investors in the sector, having helped finance projects and supporting infrastructure representing approximately 50% of the UK’s operational offshore wind capacity.

Macquarie Asset Management previously announced that it would invest $50 billion in offshore wind through its subsidiary Corio Generation.

The investments would come over seven years across markets with “cost-reflective pricing,” such as the UK, US and east Asia, according to the group’s CEO Jonathan Cole.

However, the asset manager recently divested a 10% stake in the 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm.

Macquarie had previously divested part of its stake in the £2.5bn project after it became fully operational in 2020.

Funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management manage stakes in the Gwynt y Mor, Sheringham Shoal, Lincs, Lynn, Inner Dowsing, Rhyl Flats and East Anglia One offshore wind farms.

Macquarie Group and its partners are also supporting the development of the next generation of projects, including the 2GW West of Orkney, 1.5GW Outer Dowsing, 1.2GW Rampion 2, and 353MW Five Estuaries offshore wind farms.

Macquarie Capital is acting as the exclusive financial adviser to Macquarie Asset Management. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed

