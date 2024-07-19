UK Gov announces onshore wind industry taskforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK Gov announces onshore wind industry taskforce

By Mathew Perry
19/07/2024, 7:01 am
© BloombergWind turbines on the Bradwell Wind Farm.
The UK government has announced the creation of an Onshore Wind Industry Taskforce as part of efforts to double deployment by 2030.

Labour removed the de facto ban on onshore wind in England in of its first moves after taking office, and developers are already eyeing new projects.

The government said the taskforce brings together key organisations, industry, regulatory and other relevant bodies to unlock barriers onshore wind developers face.

It will also aim to ensure sustainability and investment in the UK supply chain.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband and EDF Renewables chief executive Matthieu Hue will chair the new group, which will set out a “roadmap to 2030 and beyond” for the sector.

The taskforce will then transition to an overarching body to keep track of progress.

Other members of the taskforce include energy security minister Michael Shanks, Scottish Renewables CEO Claire Mack and RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail among others.

Collaboration ‘vital’ to deliver clean energy

Mack welcomed the move and said a similar move by the Scottish Government to establish the Onshore Wind Sector Deal had been a “game changer” for the industry.

“What we have learned from delivering the sector deal can play a crucial role for the Taskforce by helping to identify current barriers to deployment across the UK and offering solutions on how to improve the planning system and develop opportunities for the supply chain,” Mack said.

© Bloomberg
Wind turbines at New Albion wind farm near Rushton, UK, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

“Strong collaboration between our industry and government is vital if we are to deliver on our clean energy ambitions and through the sector deal in Scotland we are already feeling the benefits of this.”

Meanwhile, McGrail said the Taskforce announcement demonstrates “strong backing for onshore wind from Westminster”.

“Onshore wind already generates over 20% of the UK’s electricity a year, so it has a key role in bringing secure, low-cost power to the whole country and specifically tailored economic benefits to local communities hosting new projects,” he said.

“Our research shows that delivering 30 gigawatts of onshore wind by the end of the decade would boost the economy by £45 billion and create 27,000 jobs.”

Hue said onshore wind is “one of the most cost effective forms of new electricity generation that can be developed at pace and at scale”.

“However, if we are to achieve our net zero ambitions, we need to accelerate its deployment and tackle some of the challenges facing our industry, such as grid and supply chain pressures,” he said.

 

