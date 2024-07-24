Offshore wind fees drive record profit for Crown Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Offshore wind fees drive record profit for Crown Estate

By Michael Behr
24/07/2024, 10:44 am
An offshore wind farm, part of the Crown Estate's leasing rounds.

The Crown Estate made a record profit of £1.1 billion in the last 12 months, driven by increased revenue from offshore wind leases.

The King’s property group made £443 million in the previous financial year, with most of the £658m increase coming from fees paid by the developers in the fourth seabed leasing round.

This saw rights to build six new offshore wind farms — in the North Sea and off the coasts of Cumbria, Lancashire and north Wales — sold off.

In total, the round in January 2023 brought in just over £1b of revenue for the Crown Estate. As of the end of 2023, the body’s overall portfolio was worth a total of £15.5bn.

The record profits come as the new Labour Government looks to give the body more powers to invest its money.

The Crown Estate Bill comes with the purported target of modernising the body, including widening its investment powers and giving it the powers to borrow in order to invest at a faster pace.

Currently, The Crown Estate needs to retain its cash reserves in case of future financial losses.

By giving it the powers to borrow money from the Exchequer, the bill aims to give the body more freedom to invest in new projects.

The bill will also widen the group’s investment scope, allowing it to fund activities such as digital technologies to support offshore energy development and port infrastructure.

The profits were affected by the option fee mechanism, where developers are required to pay option fees every year until they sign a formal lease.

Chief executive of The Crown Estate Dan Labbad noted that since the developers are move through the process and will stop paying option fees, “both the revenue and value attributed to Round 4 are short term in nature and over the coming years The Crown Estate’s revenue and valuation will normalise”.

He added: “Round 4 income should be relatively consistent in 2024/25, and we expect profit to decrease to more typical levels as projects enter the development phase. We also anticipate that the option fees for successive leasing rounds, which are set at auction, will be lower – although we expect underlying group profits to continue to grow.”

The Crown Estate has additional offshore wind leasing rounds in development, with a fifth leasing round expected to establish projects in the Bristol Channel.

Another is being planned for the Celtic Sea, which could add up to 4.5GW of floating wind capacity.

Recommended for you

Tags