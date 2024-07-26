GB Energy’s first move leads wind industry questioning strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

GB Energy’s first move leads wind industry questioning strategy

By Bloomberg
26/07/2024, 6:52 am
© BloombergA wind turbine on the Red Tile Wind Farm near Cambridge, UK, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
The first move by newly created Great British Energy is prompting the industry to question the priorities and purpose of the state-backed company.

Corporate leaders weren’t consulted before Thursday’s announcement of a partnership with the Crown Estate, owners of the UK’s seabed, according to people in the industry. They consider that significant because GB Energy will step in and take responsibility for the first stage of developing offshore wind farms, crowding out builders until later in the process.

The industry wasn’t expecting the first project to center on a mature technology instead of more nascent renewable industries, one of the people said, declining to be named talking about private discussions. Some examples would be hydrogen and carbon capture.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero declined to comment.

The UK is the second-biggest market for offshore wind behind China. It’s held up by government ministers as a success that’s helped Britain decarbonize faster than any other Group of Seven country.

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer has an ambitious target of achieving a clean power grid by 2030, and wind turbines will be crucial to achieving that.

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shu
Keir Starmer leaves Number 10 for first PMQs in office, London, England, United Kingdom – 24 Jul 2024

The government has pledged to overhaul the planning system, giving priority to energy projects such as onshore wind. It wants to speed up the line for projects that are waiting years to connect to the national grid.

GB Energy is a central pillar of plans to grow the economy, and Starmer says the partnership with the Crown Estate will “unleash a tidal wave” of as much as £60 billion ($77 billion) of investment into clean technology, as well as reduce energy bills.

But Scottish Power, a wind developer, said GB Energy needs to be mindful of managing those partnerships.

“It will be important to get the right balance on where government can add value most effectively, while taking care not to disincentivize private investment,” the company said in an email.

Germany’s RWE AG said the partnership should consider the expertise built up over 20 years by global developers and make sure private investment is “crowded-in,” according to a statement.

Great British Energy is receiving £8.3 billion of taxpayer money to own and operate assets in collaboration with the private sector. By allowing borrowing, the government believes 20-30 gigawatts of new offshore wind seabed leases can be secured by 2030.

