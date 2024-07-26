Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow emerge as final GB Energy contenders

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow are reportedly the three contenders for the headquarters of GB Energy.

The Times reported energy secretary Ed Miliband has narrowed down the options for Labour’s publicly-owned company to Scotland’s three largest cities.

Inverness, Greenock and Grangemouth had all been touted as contenders for the headquarters, but look set to miss out.

With a Holyrood election looming in 2026, The Times said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is understood to lobbying in favour of Aberdeen.

Selecting Aberdeen could help Labour politically in the city, where it has lost voter support in recent years in favour of the SNP and the Conservatives.

The previous UK government had also pledged to launch a second headquarters for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in the Granite City, although Energy Voice later revealed its significance would be far lower than initially stated.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has been campaigning for GB Energy to be based in the city, but a Labour councillor said this week that “negativity” from business leaders would make it “extremely difficult” for party leaders to select the city.

However, Edinburgh and Glasgow will also have strong claims to host the GB Energy HQ.

Edinburgh is home to most of Scotland’s major financial institutions as well as key energy stakeholders including the Scottish government and Crown Estate Scotland.

Meanwhile, Glasgow hosts the headquarters of Scottish Power as well as large offices for major banks including Barclays and JP Morgan.

Voters in both Edinburgh and Glasgow strongly backed Labour in the recent general election, while the north east supported SNP and Conservative candidates.

GB Energy

GB Energy emerged as a key Labour manifesto pledge, and the party has long promised to base the publicly-owned company in Scotland.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer unveiled more details of Labour’s plans for GB Energy this week, including a partnership with the Crown Estate and its first chairman.

Labour plans to allocate £8.3 billion towards GB Energy, with an initial focus on offshore wind.

A spokesperson for DESNZ said the government will confirm the exact location in Scotland for GB Energy’s headquarters “in due course”.

“Great British Energy will help make Britain a clean energy superpower, accelerating our journey to net zero through homegrown cheap energy that will bring down bills and boost energy independence for our country,” the spokesperson said.

“It will be owned by the British people, for the British people, creating jobs and building supply chains across the UK, and working with industry and trade unions to deliver clean power.”