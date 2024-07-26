Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow emerge as final GB Energy contenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow emerge as final GB Energy contenders

By Mathew Perry
26/07/2024, 10:48 am Updated: 26/07/2024, 10:53 am
© PA(Right to left) Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar
(Right to left) Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Friday May 31, 2024.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow are reportedly the three contenders for the headquarters of GB Energy.

The Times reported energy secretary Ed Miliband has narrowed down the options for Labour’s publicly-owned company to Scotland’s three largest cities.

Inverness, Greenock and Grangemouth had all been touted as contenders for the headquarters, but look set to miss out.

With a Holyrood election looming in 2026, The Times said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is understood to lobbying in favour of Aberdeen.

Selecting Aberdeen could help Labour politically in the city, where it has lost voter support in recent years in favour of the SNP and the Conservatives.

© Supplied by AGCC
A van outside Westminster calling on the UK government to headquarter its planned GB Energy in Aberdeen as part of a campaign by Aberdeen Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The previous UK government had also pledged to launch a second headquarters for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in the Granite City, although Energy Voice later revealed its significance would be far lower than initially stated.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has been campaigning for GB Energy to be based in the city, but a Labour councillor said this week that “negativity” from business leaders would make it “extremely difficult” for party leaders to select the city.

However, Edinburgh and Glasgow will also have strong claims to host the GB Energy HQ.

Edinburgh is home to most of Scotland’s major financial institutions as well as key energy stakeholders including the Scottish government and Crown Estate Scotland.

Meanwhile, Glasgow hosts the headquarters of Scottish Power as well as large offices for major banks including Barclays and JP Morgan.

Voters in both Edinburgh and Glasgow strongly backed Labour in the recent general election, while the north east supported SNP and Conservative candidates.

GB Energy

GB Energy emerged as a key Labour manifesto pledge, and the party has long promised to base the publicly-owned company in Scotland.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer unveiled more details of Labour’s plans for GB Energy this week, including a partnership with the Crown Estate and its first chairman.

Labour plans to allocate £8.3 billion towards GB Energy, with an initial focus on offshore wind.

A spokesperson for DESNZ said the government will confirm the exact location in Scotland for GB Energy’s headquarters “in due course”.

“Great British Energy will help make Britain a clean energy superpower, accelerating our journey to net zero through homegrown cheap energy that will bring down bills and boost energy independence for our country,” the spokesperson said.

“It will be owned by the British people, for the British people, creating jobs and building supply chains across the UK, and working with industry and trade unions to deliver clean power.”

 

 

