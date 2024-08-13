Swedish floating wind firm SeaTwirl to explore offshore electrification with Serica Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Swedish floating wind firm SeaTwirl to explore offshore electrification with Serica Energy

By Mathew Perry
13/08/2024, 6:47 am
© Supplied by SeaTwirlSeaTwirl's vertical axis floating offshore wind turbines.
SeaTwirl's vertical axis floating offshore wind turbines.

Swedish floating wind turbine developer SeaTwirl has signed a memorandum of understanding with Serica Energy to explore electrification of offshore assets.

Gothenburg-based SeaTwirl is a developer of vertical axis wind turbines and the firm believes the technology has significant advantages for floating wind.

SeaTwirl said the deal with Serica will identify and assess potential opportunities to decarbonise offshore oil and gas production.

It will also look at other associated offshore electrification opportunities using renewable power and, where applicable, subsea energy storage.

The Swedish firm said working together to collate data from Serica’s operations will allow it to assess the commercial viability and suitability of its floating turbines for offshore assets.

© Image: SeaTwirl
Swedish firm SeaTwirl is targeting electrification and decarbonisation of the offshore oil and gas sector.

SeaTwirl chief executive officer Johan Sandberg said: “We are truly excited to enter into this MoU with such a strong and innovative oil an gas operator as Serica Energy, who operates multiple assets in the North Sea and who has a solid reputation around innovation and decarbonisation of their operations.

“We will explore a range of options with a clear ambition to develop an electrification solution that could be the first of its kind in the industry.”

SeaTwirl and Verlume

The deal comes shortly after a similar memorandum of understanding SeaTwirl signed with Aberdeen subsea technology firm Verlume.

The two groups signed a memorandum of understanding to identify and pursue potential opportunities to work together to use renewable power and seabed-based energy storage and intelligent energy management.

The aim is to enable commercial sales of bespoke systems using the companies’ combined technologies as a solution.

Verlume has previously been involved in the “Renewables for Subsea Power” (RSP) scheme.

The project connected Verlume’s “Halo” underwater battery storage system to a wave device from Edinburgh-based Mocean, which provides power to an autonomous underwater vehicle.

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags