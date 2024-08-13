Swedish floating wind firm SeaTwirl to explore offshore electrification with Serica Energy

Swedish floating wind turbine developer SeaTwirl has signed a memorandum of understanding with Serica Energy to explore electrification of offshore assets.

Gothenburg-based SeaTwirl is a developer of vertical axis wind turbines and the firm believes the technology has significant advantages for floating wind.

SeaTwirl said the deal with Serica will identify and assess potential opportunities to decarbonise offshore oil and gas production.

It will also look at other associated offshore electrification opportunities using renewable power and, where applicable, subsea energy storage.

The Swedish firm said working together to collate data from Serica’s operations will allow it to assess the commercial viability and suitability of its floating turbines for offshore assets.

© Image: SeaTwirl

SeaTwirl chief executive officer Johan Sandberg said: “We are truly excited to enter into this MoU with such a strong and innovative oil an gas operator as Serica Energy, who operates multiple assets in the North Sea and who has a solid reputation around innovation and decarbonisation of their operations.

“We will explore a range of options with a clear ambition to develop an electrification solution that could be the first of its kind in the industry.”

SeaTwirl and Verlume

The deal comes shortly after a similar memorandum of understanding SeaTwirl signed with Aberdeen subsea technology firm Verlume.

The two groups signed a memorandum of understanding to identify and pursue potential opportunities to work together to use renewable power and seabed-based energy storage and intelligent energy management.

The aim is to enable commercial sales of bespoke systems using the companies’ combined technologies as a solution.

Verlume has previously been involved in the “Renewables for Subsea Power” (RSP) scheme.

The project connected Verlume’s “Halo” underwater battery storage system to a wave device from Edinburgh-based Mocean, which provides power to an autonomous underwater vehicle.