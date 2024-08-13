Crown Estate invites plans for Celtic Sea floating wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Crown Estate invites plans for Celtic Sea floating wind farms

By Michael Behr
13/08/2024, 3:40 pm
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.

Potential bidders have been invited to set out their plans to deliver three floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea.

The Crown Estate has called for developers in Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5 to include initiatives linked to skills development, apprenticeship opportunities, community impact, sustainable procurement and nature restoration as part of their bids.

Bidders will also need to outline how they intend to work with ports in the execution of their plans, identifying both a primary and alternative port that they propose to use for the assembly of the windfarms.

These plans will then form contractual obligations as part of the lease agreement for successful bidders.

These new requirements are an addition to the Round 5 tender process tender process.

Research published in February this year by The Crown Estate showed that the supply chain for new Celtic Sea floating wind farms could create more than 5,000 new jobs and deliver a £1.4 billion boost to the economy.

In addition, Round 5 is also the first leasing round to be brought to market with an agreed plan for connecting the new wind farms to the UK’s electricity grid

This aims to help remove some of the barriers developers face when progressing plans for offshore wind farms.

Grid connections

The Electricity Systems Operator (ESO) has published its Celtic Sea network design recommendation, giving developers greater clarity on how their projects will be connected to the grid.

Beyond 2030: Celtic Sea proposes connecting two projects covering up to 3GW of capacity into two locations in South Wales and one project of up to 1.5GW into the South West of England.

One Welsh project would use a high voltage direct current (HVDC) connection into a potential new South Wales Connection Node, and the other two would use high voltage alternating current (HVAC) technology into Carmarthenshire and North Devon.

The proposals will require no new overhead lines and were chosen because they make better use of current transmission infrastructure compared to other options.

The Crown Estate hopes this model will act as a template for future leasing rounds, helping further accelerate the deployment of offshore wind.

Managing director for Marine at The Crown Estate Gus Jaspert said: “As the need for new offshore wind capacity increases, we have challenged ourselves to find ways to accelerate its deployment.

“This includes a multi-million-pound programme of technical and environmental surveys upfront, and our groundbreaking collaboration with the ESO, which means that bidders looking to develop floating wind farms in the Celtic Sea can progress their schemes in the knowledge that there is already a rigorously assessed recommendation for the network needed to connect them to the grid.

ESO director of strategic energy planning and chief engineer Julian Leslie said: “We have undertaken a rigorous process, in consultation with a range of stakeholders, to design the network needed to connect enough renewable capacity to power four million homes. Our proposal has additional potential as a catalyst for coordination with future green energy developments in South Wales and South West England into the future.”

The leasing round, covering seabed off the coast of South Wales and South West England, marks the first major phase of offshore wind development in the Celtic Sea.

First announced in 2021, Round 5 was initially intended to establish 4GW of floating capacity by 2035. This was later increased to up to 4.5GW, spread over three areas with potential capacities of 1.5GW.

The tender kicked off it December 2023, with the latest phase of the round following the conclusion of the initial Pre-Qualification Questionnaire in June 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags