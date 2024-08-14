Subsea firm Film-Ocean pitches wind power tower in Aberdeenshire

Ellon-based firm Film-Ocean has proposed building a novel wind “power tower” at its head office.

The company has submitted plans to develop the project to Aberdeenshire Council to build a 38-metre-tall structure on the Balmacassie Estate in Ellon.

The tower would house a series of fixed blades, essentially functioning like a series of wind turbines to generate electricity.

In its submission, Film-Ocean said: “We see this as a springboard for the company’s future development, and have ambitions to increase our headcount locally by at least 50% in the next two years.”

The wind power tower will help power the company’s operations in a “sustainable, environmentally friendly manner,” the company added.

Film-Ocean, part of the French Stapem Offshore Group, touted the design as being more appropriate than a traditional wind turbine “given the location of our site”.

It added: “We believe this is the future of onsite power generation for Film-Ocean and many other businesses in Scotland.”

The company’s statement concludes: “This plan has the potential to help shape the future of localised microgrids providing 100% green energy.”

Microgrids use multiple sources of electricity and power storage to provide power to a small community. This reduces the need for large-scale distribution networks and means end users can utilise waste heat through combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

“It is relatively difficult to see it from the centre of Ellon, and even from the approach roads in the area, the visual impact is minimal,” the company added.

“Up close it will undoubtedly form a striking local landmark that showcases Ellon being at the forefront of renewable technology development.”

Established in 2004, Film-Ocean provides subsea ROV inspection and intervention services for offshore energy firms.

It moved into its new-build HQ in 2022. The building also incorporates other environmentally-friendly features including a solar PV array and carpets made from reclaimed ocean plastics.