Subsea firm Film-Ocean pitches wind power tower in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Subsea firm Film-Ocean pitches wind power tower in Aberdeenshire

By Michael Behr
14/08/2024, 5:03 pm
© Supplied by JAM Studio LtdConcept art of what Film-Ocean's proposed wind tower would look like.
Concept art of what Film-Ocean's proposed wind tower would look like. Image: JAM Studio Ltd

Ellon-based firm Film-Ocean has proposed building a novel wind “power tower” at its head office.

The company has submitted plans to develop the project to Aberdeenshire Council to build a 38-metre-tall structure on the Balmacassie Estate in Ellon.

The tower would house a series of fixed blades, essentially functioning like a series of wind turbines to generate electricity.

In its submission, Film-Ocean said: “We see this as a springboard for the company’s future development, and have ambitions to increase our headcount locally by at least 50% in the next two years.”

The wind power tower will help power the company’s operations in a “sustainable, environmentally friendly manner,” the company added.

Film-Ocean, part of the French Stapem Offshore Group, touted the design as being more appropriate than a traditional wind turbine “given the location of our site”.

It added: “We believe this is the future of onsite power generation for Film-Ocean and many other businesses in Scotland.”

The company’s statement concludes: “This plan has the potential to help shape the future of localised microgrids providing 100% green energy.”

Microgrids use multiple sources of electricity and power storage to provide power to a small community. This reduces the need for large-scale distribution networks and means end users can utilise waste heat through combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

“It is relatively difficult to see it from the centre of Ellon, and even from the approach roads in the area, the visual impact is minimal,” the company added.

“Up close it will undoubtedly form a striking local landmark that showcases Ellon being at the forefront of renewable technology development.”

Established in 2004, Film-Ocean provides subsea ROV inspection and intervention services for offshore energy firms.

It moved into its new-build HQ in 2022. The building also incorporates other environmentally-friendly features including a solar PV array and carpets made from reclaimed ocean plastics.

 

Recommended for you

Tags