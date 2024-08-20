Key role for Wales in making Britain an energy superpower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Key role for Wales in making Britain an energy superpower

By PA
20/08/2024, 9:24 am Updated: 20/08/2024, 9:24 am
© Stefan Rousseau/PA WirePrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan during a visit to Cathays Park in Cardiff.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan during a visit to Cathays Park in Cardiff.

Sir Keir Starmer said his hopes of making Britain an “energy superpower” will include a key role for Wales, ahead of a wind farm visit with the new First Minister.

The Prime Minister and Eluned Morgan will travel to a site in West Wales on Tuesday as part of their first official visit together.

The pair, who held talks on Monday in Cardiff, are expected to pledge to work closely on realising the benefits of a publicly-owned energy company.

The Welsh Government previously launched Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru while the UK Government is developing Great British Energy.

GB Energy, which has been allocated £8.3 billion of funding over the next five years, has been tasked with developing future offshore wind projects as part of moves to hasten the UK’s transition to renewable energy.

© Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan during a visit to Cathays Park in Cardiff.

The company is expected to lead energy projects through development stages to speed up the process, before returning them to private ownership but maintaining a stake.

Meanwhile, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru was established to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects, particularly onshore wind, on the wider Welsh public estate.

Wales renewable energy

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said the onshore wind farm in Carmarthenshire that Sir Keir will visit on Tuesday is an example of Welsh energy projects that directly reward local communities with discounts to their bills.

She told GB News: “We haven’t had a ban on onshore wind in Wales, where there had been in England under the previous Conservative government.

“We have lifted the ban in England, and today’s visit is about showing how two Labour governments – one in Wales, one in Westminster – can work together to deliver that energy security, to bring down bills and to create new jobs through green energy.”

Onshore wind turbines in Wales, the kind that the new Welsh publicly owned renewable energy developer aims to promote. © Supplied by Welsh Government
Onshore wind turbines, Wales.

Sir Keir said before the visit: “We have inherited an incoherent energy policy that has left homes up and down the country vulnerable to rocketing energy bills.

“But the Welsh Government has made important strides that we can now build on, and I am determined that Wales is at the very heart of our mission to make Britain an energy superpower, with renewables powering homes right across the country.

“Great British Energy will put the whole of the United Kingdom on the right path to deliver the independence we need, while helping to deliver lower bills for households and businesses and creating the next generation of skilled jobs.”

UK energy transition

Sir Keir last month said it will “take time” to reap the benefits of clean power initiatives but stood by a claim that the UK Government’s plans will eventually drive down household bills by £300-a-year.

Conservative shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho previously said the public have been “sold a lie” by Labour that their energy bills will drop by that amount.

Baroness Morgan, the third leader of Wales this year, said: “Our publicly-owned renewable energy developer, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, is a long-term sustainable investment that puts net zero and the communities of Wales at the heart of the energy transition.

“While the previous UK government focused on fracking and fossil fuels – opposed by most communities and incompatible with our international obligations – we took positive action to ensure we deliver on our environmental commitments.

“Harvesting our wind and using it to produce power offers us, and the people of Wales, the ability to own the returns on what will be a significant investment.”

Lady Morgan was confirmed as leader of the Welsh Labour Party on July 24, but was officially sworn in as First Minister of Wales on August 6 after a vote in the Senedd.

She succeeded Vaughan Gething, who lasted fewer than 140 days as first minister, having presided over a turbulent period in office, beset by rows over donations and sacked ministers.

Recommended for you

Tags