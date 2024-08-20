Labour policy ‘blitz’ on clean energy backed by public, polling suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Labour policy ‘blitz’ on clean energy backed by public, polling suggests

By PA
21/08/2024, 12:01 am
© Ben Birchall/PA WirePrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan during a visit to a wind farm in South Wales on Tuesday 20 August, 2024.
The Government’s clean energy policy “blitz” is getting noticed by the public and appears popular, polling suggests.

But removing winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners – announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as part of measures to plug a “black hole” in the nation’s finances – is opposed by the majority of people.

The poll of more than 2,100 people by YouGov for environmental think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) found nearly two thirds (64%) were aware of the setting up of Great British Energy, a publicly owned energy company, and 68% supported the move.

Half of those quizzed were aware of the policy to end the ban on onshore wind, with 60% backing the move, while around half (49%) were already aware of the Government’s policy of approving new solar farms and nearly three quarters (74%) were in favour of it when asked.

But two thirds of people (67%) were also aware of the move to remove winter fuel allowance payments from pensioners, apart from those who receive means-tested benefits, and 59% opposed it, with only 28% in favour.

The poll also asked people what would constitute “success” for the Government’s policy to prioritise increasing clean energy and reducing fossil fuels use.

statkraft © Statkraft
Statkraft’s Berry Burn Wind Farm in Scotland.

The most popular answers were that the UK would increase its energy independence, chosen by 44% of those quizzed, and cheaper energy bills, picked by 42%.

But there was scepticism that Labour’s clean energy and climate policies would lower bills, with 61% saying they would definitely or likely not deliver cheaper bills, compared with 23% saying they would.

There was more belief that the clean energy policies would deliver more jobs in green industries, with 60% saying that would happen, compared with 22% who said it would not.

And nearly half (46%) thought the UK would definitely or likely increase its energy independence, compared with 36% who did not think it would.

Alasdair Johnstone, of the ECIU, said: “The new Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has moved quickly on a number of key manifesto commitments, with an announcement blitz that has been noticed and crucially for the new Government appears to be popular.

“On an election campaign which saw energy security as one of the key dividing lines, the public endorsed a prospectus which focused on more energy independence, delivered through renewable energy, and so less reliant on energy imports.

“But with the gas crisis ongoing, bills still £400 higher than they were before the crisis and set to rise again ahead of winter, restrictions on winter fuel payments are unsurprisingly much less popular.”

If the UK is going to insulate itself from gas market volatility in the coming years, the Government needs to “get on with” ramping up home energy efficiency and encouraging the take-up of electric heat pumps, he urged.

“There is a public desire to see a government which delivers, and there is risk for this new Government if it fails to do so on one of its key policy pillars,” Mr Johnstone warned.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are taking immediate action implementing our long-term plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower – boosting our homegrown supply by radically increasing the deployment of onshore wind, solar and offshore wind.”

They pointed to removing barriers to onshore wind and consenting solar power and said Great British Energy would unlock billions of private investment and deliver new energy projects and jobs.

“Around 1.3 million households in England and Wales will continue to receive winter fuel payments and our warm home discount is expected to support three million households with £150 off their energy bills,” the spokesperson said.

