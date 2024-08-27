Nadara, Reblade create circular strategy to drive Beinn Ghlas repowering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Nadara, Reblade create circular strategy to drive Beinn Ghlas repowering

By Michael Behr
27/08/2024, 4:09 pm
© Supplied by NadaraLeft to right: Nicky Cuff, Asset Manager (Beinn Ghlas), Nadara; Erin Murchie, Community Relations Manager, Nadara; Fiona Lindsay, MD, Reblade; Steven Lindsay, Technical Director, Reblade.
Independent power producer Nadara has launched a Sustainable Decommissioning Strategy for its Beinn Ghlas Wind Farm, developed in partnership with specialist wind turbine decommissioning service Reblade.

The strategy will help support the application to repower the Beinn Ghlas wind farm, exploring circular destinations for the decommissioned material that will be removed from the site.

It covers circularity, creating more sustainable supply chains and enhancing socio-economic benefits during the decommissioning process.

The project, located in Argyll is one the oldest wind farms in the UK, having begun operations in May 1999.

The 25-year-old site comprises 14 Bonus (B44/600) wind turbines, providing an overall capacity of 8.4MW.

Nadara expects to submit an application for consent to replace the existing turbines with new, larger and more efficient turbines, substantially increasing the generating capacity of the site.

Beinn Ghlas Wind Farm Repowering project manager Joanna Thornton said: “The strategy provides an incredibly exciting opportunity to maximise the socio-economic benefits of the decommissioning process to the local economy.”

Nadara head of development Azahar Gomez added: “We are thrilled to launch this important strategy together with our trusted partner, Reblade, which signals our commitment to sustainable practices throughout the lifecycle of our wind farms.

“With over 30 years of experience following the recent merger of Ventient Energy and Renantis, we are confident in our ability to lead on new and innovative practices that enhance the reuse, repurpose and recycle network and add sustainable value across the supply chain.”

Wind turbine recycling

Wind turbine blades in particular have proved notoriously difficult to recycle and repurpose. Many are ultimately relegated to landfills.

Reblade has previously signed a deal to work with Fred Olsen Renewables to turn old blades into a variety of objects including bus stops or dining tables.

© Supplied by Colin Hattersley Pho
ReBlade previously collaborated with Fred Olsen Renewables to repurpose turbine blades into outdoor furniture.

Reblade managing director Fiona Lindsay said: “As the first strategy of its kind in the UK, this initiative not only highlights Nadara’s forward-thinking approach but it also serves as an inspiring model for others in the industry to follow.

“As the onshore wind industry begins decommissioning the first generation of wind farms at scale, it is essential that leading companies take a proactive and responsible approach to material handling at every stage. We are delighted to be partnering with Nadara to develop this important piece of work and we look forward to seeing this approach become more commonplace in our industry.”

