RES to boost wind blade inspections with new acquisition

RES, the developer of the controversial Hill of Fare wind farm in Aberdeenshire, has acquired Swiss blade inspection company Sulzer Schmid.

The acquisition aims will add Sulzer Schmid’s drone and analytics technology to RES’ operations and maintenance services, offering enhanced autonomous blade inspections.

Sulzer Schmid uses its proprietary technology, 3DX Blade Platform, to monitor wind turbine blades using autonomous drones.

This offers fleet insights to operators that can define blade repair work and schedule preventive measures, helping to reduce O&M costs and downtime.

Established in 2016, the firmwill now operate as RES, with all employees and technologies transitioning to RES.

Sulzer Schmid CEO Tom Sulzer said that RES “shares our dedication to digital innovation, and enhancing the performance and longevity of renewable energy assets. Our customers can expect continued support and improved services, while our 3DX technology will play a key role in advancing RES’ digital solutions.”

RES is among the developers that have confirmed that they are looking at potential onshore wind projects in England after the Labour government removed a de facto ban on new wind farms.

The Sulzer Schmid places RES in position to take advantage of the growing wind O&M market, with research cited by the grouping predicting will grow from $32.4bn in 2023 to $53.7bn in 2030.

RES is the developer behind the proposed Hill of Fare wind farm near Banchory. The project has proven controversial with 71% of people who took part in a public consultation saying they were either against the project or undecided.

Initial plans were revised after local politicians warned the project’s previous design, which would have used turbines up to 820ft, was “simply too big”.

The largest units would have been “theoretically visible” from 20 miles away in all directions.

The new design will use 11 turbines that will stand at 590ft and five turbines at 656ft.

However, RES has said that the project could bring an estimated £150 million to Aberdeenshire.

RES CEO Eduardo Medina commented: “Digital innovations in the renewable energy industry are a key enabler of the global energy transition, helping scale infrastructure build-out quickly and efficiently, alongside maximising production from operating assets.

“This strengthens RES’ position in the sector by integrating cutting-edge digital technology into our global O&M capabilities. By providing our customers with Sulzer Schmid’s digital solutions we can reduce inspection time and costs whilst enhancing data accuracy, actionable insights and safety, making it a game-changer in the energy industry.”