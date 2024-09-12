Business body calls for ‘clear direction’ from government on net zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Business body calls for ‘clear direction’ from government on net zero

By PA
12/09/2024, 6:40 am
© Image: SSE RenewablesInstallation of the final turbine at the Seagreen offshore wind farm in 2023.
Installation of the final turbine at the Seagreen offshore wind farm in 2023.

There must be a “clear direction” from Government on net zero, one of the country’s most prominent business bodies will say on Thursday.

The CBI will host its annual dinner in Glasgow, which will be addressed by the group’s chief executive Rain Newton-Smith.

In her address, Ms Newton-Smith will urge governments north and south of the border to harness the “restless energy” of Scotland’s businesses in relation to the net zero sector and harness “Scotland’s clean energy as a golden ticket to growth”.

She is expected to say: “There’s only so much we in business can do ourselves without clear direction, plans and backing from government.

“Now, at last things seem to be moving. We’ve got commitments from Westminster and Holyrood to reform planning – that’s more progress on planning in the last eight weeks than the last eight years.

“But it still doesn’t feel like we’ve been given the green light. We’ve got vision but not detail. We’ve got direction but not certainty.

“Businesses have a restless energy to go for growth, to invest, but they need really clear signals from governments north and south of the border to lay down their markers.”

She will add: “If governments north and south of the border are serious about getting investment flowing – about channelling that restless energy in business – we need a proper Net Zero Investment Plan.

“One that monitors the investment we need to decarbonise different sectors; one that targets solutions to knock down the barriers to commercialising breakthrough net zero technologies; and one that is accountable for delivering against targets and milestones.

“We also need the detail of the investment vehicles that have already been announced.

“From Westminster, on GB Energy and the National Wealth Fund.

“Firms need clarity on how they’ll work with each other and with business. How they’ll complement and stimulate the private sector – rather than duplicating or even displacing it.

“From Holyrood, too, we need the detail of their new climate change plan, their green industrial strategy, and their energy and just transition plan.

“We need to see that the thinking has been done on how this all connects.”

The Scottish Government’s green industrial strategy was published on Wednesday, with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes saying it “spells out where we believe the greatest opportunities lie, and where we will focus our attention and resources”.

She added: “It provides certainty for businesses – both at home and abroad – by demonstrating where and how we will work to reduce barriers to investment and, where appropriate, share risk and reward.”

Recommended for you

Tags