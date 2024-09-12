Wind powers a record summer for renewable energy in Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Wind powers a record summer for renewable energy in Britain

By Grant Wilson, Associate Professor, Energy Systems and Data Group, Birmingham Energy Institute, University of Birmingham; Daniel L. Donaldson, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Birmingham, and Iain Staffell, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Energy, Imperial College London
12/09/2024, 7:47 am Updated: 12/09/2024, 8:20 am
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesPicture of the first turbine installed at the Viking wind farm in Shetland
Great Britain’s electricity system (Northern Ireland is part of the integrated Irish electricity grid) made a leap forward in August 2024.

The amount of power generated by fossil fuels fell to 3.6 terrawatt-hours (TWh), its lowest level in over a century. This meant that each kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed during August emitted on average just 84 grams of CO₂.

The record-low contribution of fossil fuels to British electricity in August will have affected household emissions. Heating your home with an average heat pump in August would have been eight times cleaner than using a gas boiler for instance, while charging a typical electric vehicle could have been about ten times cleaner than a petrol car.

© Image: Dr Grant Wilson
Monthly output from fossil fuel generation (natural gas and coal) 2009 – 2024.

Before August 2024, monthly generation from fossil fuels had never dipped below 4 TWh, even during the lockdowns of 2020 when demand for electricity and transport fuels plummeted. What’s more exciting is that this was the first time fossil fuels (98.5% gas and 1.5% coal) fell to third place in the British electricity mix over an entire month.

Gas power plants can be quickly and reliably ramped up when there is a surge in electrical demand or a lull in output from weather-dependent renewables like wind and solar. This makes phasing out gas particularly difficult. That’s why the results from August 2024 are so encouraging: gas appears to be losing its dominance.

While the contribution of gas to Britain’s electricity will rise again in autumn and winter, its meagre showing in a low-demand month like August suggests its heyday is waning.

What the data shows

August typically sees very low demand for electricity. There is next to no need for space heating, Britain still has low levels of air-conditioning and there is lower industrial and household demand while more people are away on holiday and fewer people are at work due to the month’s two bank holidays.

© Image: Dr Grant Wilson
Monthly emissions in million tonnes of CO2 from electricity generation 2017 – 2024

Lower demand means that less electricity needs to be generated or imported, and so a greater share of it can come from the installed capacity of low-carbon sources like wind, nuclear, solar and hydro.

However, lower electrical demand in Britain alone does not guarantee there will be lower generation from fossil fuels. For example, the power sector in August 2022 emitted 4.4 million tonnes of CO₂, whereas in 2024, this dropped to 1.7 million tonnes.

This was in part due to Britain being a net exporter of electricity (1 TWh) to the European continent in August 2022. Whereas this year, Britain was a net importer of 1.9 TWh. To put this in perspective, this 2.9 TWh change in net monthly trade is about 80% of the electricity generated from fossil fuels in August 2024.

A bar chart showing the composition of the energy mix each August.
Gas generation halved in August 2024 compared with 2023.
Elexon/National Grid ESO/Grant Wilson

Compared with 2023, electricity generation from combined cycle gas turbines in August 2024 more than halved thanks to renewables and imports.

The standout increase in renewable energy for August was wind, which generated 6.8 TWh, or 33% of August’s electrical demand, compared with 25% in August 2023. Apparently there was one upside to the wet and windy weather that swept Britain this summer. This trend will continue, with significant wind capacity additions planned by 2030.

Britain’s energy system is changing

As renewable energy sources become more prevalent, weather patterns will play an increasingly important role in power generation. This will affect both the supply of electricity and its demand. The inherent risks are something that energy system planners must address to provide stability and security of supply by supporting a range of low-carbon fuels.

So far during 2024, CO₂ emissions from electricity are nearly 6 million tonnes lower than they were at the same point in 2023. Britain is on track to end the year with power sector emissions of between 30 and 35 million tonnes, which would be 40-50% below emissions just five years ago (57 million tonnes in 2019).

© Image: Dr Grant Wilson
Running total of electricity generation emissions against day of the year 2018-2024

Emissions are expected to decrease even as overall electricity demand is likely to rebound from low levels in 2023. Slightly lower electricity prices, and the growing shares of electric vehicles and heat pumps, are contributing to rising demand. These are helping the benefits of clean electricity spread into other sectors, by shifting energy demand from high-carbon liquid fuels (transport) and natural gas (heating) over to electricity.

It may well be that 2023 marks a low point for annual electricity demand for Britain. Future growth in low-carbon heat and transport, plus data centres, AI and robotics, will push demand upwards. However, it is also inevitable that the record lows for emissions and fossil fuel generation in 2024 are merely a step towards even lower levels, as natural gas generation loses market share to renewable generation over the coming years.

This year’s milestones are encouraging signals that Britain’s energy transition is gathering much needed pace, paving the way for a future with less reliance on volatile imported fossil fuels and less impact on the environment. Indeed, by the end of September 2024, the UK’s last coal-fired power station will close, leaving gas as the only fossil fuel left to phase out.

Grant Wilson, Associate Professor, Energy Systems and Data Group, Birmingham Energy Institute, University of Birmingham; Daniel L. Donaldson, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Birmingham, and Iain Staffell, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Energy, Imperial College London

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

