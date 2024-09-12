GB Energy scouts for office space in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

GB Energy scouts for office space in Aberdeen

By Andy Philip
12/09/2024, 8:09 am Updated: 12/09/2024, 8:10 am
© PALabour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Ed Miliband, secretary of state for energy security and net zero (left), during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, in Aberdeenshire last year.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Ed Miliband, secretary of state for energy security and net zero (left), during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, in Aberdeenshire last year.

Efforts to find an office for Labour’s new GB Energy headquarters in Aberdeen are under way, Energy Voice sister publication the P&J can reveal.

It’s understood potential locations being scouted out include space at Marischal Square at Broad Street, according to industry sources.

Separate smaller offices for Glasgow and Edinburgh are also said to be under consideration.

The development comes despite the UK Government’s continued refusal to confirm widespread reports that Aberdeen has been chosen to host the long-promised energy company.

Labour says it will fund cleaner energy technology and renewable projects, as part of the shift away from reliance on fossil fuels.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, at a briefing in London, said GB Energy will give the economy a boost and help transform the energy sector.

He criticised the SNP and previous Tory governments for missing opportunities.

‘Saudi Arabia of renewables’

“It wasn’t that long ago Alex Salmond was talking about the Saudia Arabia of renewables,” he said.

“And the Tory government really believe in public ownership of energy, just not the UK public.

© Tejas Sandhu/PA Wire
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray leaving 10 Downing Street, London. Image: Tejas Sandhu/PA Wire

“That’s why GB Energy is being set up, headquartered in Scotland.”

He stopped short of saying where.

Earlier in the week, Sir Keir Starmer also refused to name Aberdeen despite widespread reporting.

Asked to name the location, he would only tell the P&J it will be in Scotland and will create “jobs for generations to come.”

Reacting to a BBC report last week that Aberdeen will be the base, business leader Sir Ian Wood said: “The case for locating the company in the north-east of Scotland is irresistible given it is home to the largest cluster of energy supply chain companies in the UK and in close proximity to a massive pipeline of renewable projects spanning offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation. Decisions on Great British Energy’s location will be announced in due course.”

The Scottish Government meanwhile published its new green industrial strategy on Wednesday, promising investment in sectors such as hydrogen, wind and “green” financial services.

Recommended for you

Tags