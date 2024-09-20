Investment for growth triggers move to new head office for Boston Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Investment for growth triggers move to new head office for Boston Energy

By Vanessa Spedding
20/09/2024, 6:51 am
© Image: Josh Dowler PhotographyBoston Energy staff outside the new head office in East Yorkshire.
Boston Energy staff outside the new head office in East Yorkshire.

Wind power services firm Boston Energy has announced its move to a new, 3,300 sq ft head office located at the Hesslewood Office Park in East Yorkshire – and a rebrand with new logo.

The news coincides with a statement revealing ambitious growth plans for the company.

Boston Energy claims to be on track to double its turnover in little more than three years.

Its new office will accommodate the existing office staff of nearly 50 employees, and up to 20 additional team members.

The firm received significant investment last year from private equity firm LDC – part of Lloyds Banking Group.

The backing enabled a management buyout from parent company Bostonair Group, in recognition of the expansion potential of a firm well positioned for the energy transition.

Boston Energy’s CEO Julian Cattermole, who stayed with the firm, said: “Boston Energy has evolved and expanded significantly throughout its 12-year history.

© Image: Josh Dowler Photography
Boston Energy CEO Julian Cattermole.

“We’ve supported some of the world’s largest wind farm projects, including Dogger Bank off the north east coast, and are trusted partners of leading organisations including Vestas, GE and Siemens Gamesa.

“Our new office is a symbol of that success and the progress we’ve made so far and sets us up perfectly for the future.”

Boston Energy provides technical labour, services and training to the wind energy industry.

It currently has more than 400 technicians working on projects in the UK, Europe, Asia and North America, with services provided ranging from pre-assembly, construction and commissioning support, to service and maintenance work, high voltage electrical services and blade inspection and repair.

Recommended for you