Investment for growth triggers move to new head office for Boston Energy

Wind power services firm Boston Energy has announced its move to a new, 3,300 sq ft head office located at the Hesslewood Office Park in East Yorkshire – and a rebrand with new logo.

The news coincides with a statement revealing ambitious growth plans for the company.

Boston Energy claims to be on track to double its turnover in little more than three years.

Its new office will accommodate the existing office staff of nearly 50 employees, and up to 20 additional team members.

The firm received significant investment last year from private equity firm LDC – part of Lloyds Banking Group.

The backing enabled a management buyout from parent company Bostonair Group, in recognition of the expansion potential of a firm well positioned for the energy transition.

Boston Energy’s CEO Julian Cattermole, who stayed with the firm, said: “Boston Energy has evolved and expanded significantly throughout its 12-year history.

“We’ve supported some of the world’s largest wind farm projects, including Dogger Bank off the north east coast, and are trusted partners of leading organisations including Vestas, GE and Siemens Gamesa.

“Our new office is a symbol of that success and the progress we’ve made so far and sets us up perfectly for the future.”

Boston Energy provides technical labour, services and training to the wind energy industry.

It currently has more than 400 technicians working on projects in the UK, Europe, Asia and North America, with services provided ranging from pre-assembly, construction and commissioning support, to service and maintenance work, high voltage electrical services and blade inspection and repair.