John Swinney vows Scotland will grasp energy opportunities ‘with both hands’

Scotland will seek to maximise the opportunities from energy policies pursued by Westminster, First Minister John Swinney vowed as he met key UK Government figures in the sector.

The Scottish First Minister spoke as he met Juergen Maier, the chair of Great British Energy – the publicly owned, clean energy company the Labour government is setting up.

The meeting was the first formal engagement between the Scottish Government and GB Energy – which is to be headquartered in Scotland.

Also present was Chris Stark, the former Climate Change Committee chief executive who is now heading up the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 unit, tasked with delivering commitments on green energy.

It came as Mr Swinney co-chaired his first meeting of the Scottish Energy Advisory Board – an expert body which advises Holyrood ministers on energy matters.

The First Minister used the meeting to stress the importance of Scotland being an attractive proposition for GB Energy, as he pledged his government’s support to help ensure investment opportunities are secured.

Mr Swinney said: “Clean, green energy represents a massive opportunity for Scotland. Not only does it help tackle climate change but it can be a huge stimulus of jobs and prosperity for Scotland for decades to come.

“We welcome the creation of Great British Energy and Clean Power 2030, and now it is up to Scotland to maximise the investment and opportunities that will come to projects in Scotland from these initiatives.

“Having the heads of both Clean Power 2030 and Great British Energy in Scotland today, meeting with the leaders of Scotland’s energy sector, is the next step in doing exactly that.

“It means we can make sure Scotland is ready to grab the chance for jobs and green growth they represent. It is a chance we will grasp with both hands.”

Mr Swinney added: “Scotland has already made great strides towards a clean, fair and secure energy system and we are continuing to accelerate our enormous renewables potential and work to ensure the maximum possible economic and social benefit from the opportunities created.”