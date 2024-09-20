John Swinney vows Scotland will grasp energy opportunities ‘with both hands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

John Swinney vows Scotland will grasp energy opportunities ‘with both hands’

By PA
20/09/2024, 1:45 pm
© Jane Barlow/PA WireScottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney

Scotland will seek to maximise the opportunities from energy policies pursued by Westminster, First Minister John Swinney vowed as he met key UK Government figures in the sector.

The Scottish First Minister spoke as he met Juergen Maier, the chair of Great British Energy – the publicly owned, clean energy company the Labour government is setting up.

The meeting was the first formal engagement between the Scottish Government and GB Energy – which is to be headquartered in Scotland.

Also present was Chris Stark, the former Climate Change Committee chief executive who is now heading up the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 unit, tasked with delivering commitments on green energy.

It came as Mr Swinney co-chaired his first meeting of the Scottish Energy Advisory Board – an expert body which advises Holyrood ministers on energy matters.

The First Minister used the meeting to stress the importance of Scotland being an attractive proposition for GB Energy, as he pledged his government’s support to help ensure investment opportunities are secured.

Mr Swinney said: “Clean, green energy represents a massive opportunity for Scotland. Not only does it help tackle climate change but it can be a huge stimulus of jobs and prosperity for Scotland for decades to come.

“We welcome the creation of Great British Energy and Clean Power 2030, and now it is up to Scotland to maximise the investment and opportunities that will come to projects in Scotland from these initiatives.

“Having the heads of both Clean Power 2030 and Great British Energy in Scotland today, meeting with the leaders of Scotland’s energy sector, is the next step in doing exactly that.

“It means we can make sure Scotland is ready to grab the chance for jobs and green growth they represent. It is a chance we will grasp with both hands.”

Mr Swinney added: “Scotland has already made great strides towards a clean, fair and secure energy system and we are continuing to accelerate our enormous renewables potential and work to ensure the maximum possible economic and social benefit from the opportunities created.”

