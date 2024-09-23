Scotland re-elected for leadership role in global climate network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Scotland re-elected for leadership role in global climate network

By PA
23/09/2024, 6:55 am
© Jane Barlow/PA WireScottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney

John Swinney has said that Scotland has “big ambitions” on climate change after the country was chosen for the third time to help lead a global climate action network.

The Under2 Coalition is the largest network of subnational governments committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.

Scotland’s First Minister Mr Swinney will hold the role of European Co-Chair on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Speaking at the start of Scotland’s Climate Week, which runs from September 23 to 29, Mr Swinney said that this is a “decisive decade” for climate change.

He said: “Scotland may be a small country, but we have big ambitions when it comes to climate change.

“I am proud that we have been re-elected as European Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition for a third term – reflecting the important role of states and regions, like Scotland, in driving global climate action.

“The Scottish Government is already taking forward a range of policy actions to help us reach our target date for net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045.

“These include accelerating our renewable energy generation ambitions, and reducing emissions from our homes and buildings through clean heat and improved energy efficiency.

“But we know Scotland will not reach net zero without public support. That’s why this Climate Week, the campaign will be focused on ‘Stories for Change’ – demonstrating how taking climate action is not only good for our planet, but for us, too.

“This is a decisive decade for climate change. All of us have a once in a lifetime opportunity to make changes – however big or small – that will be good for our people, our communities, our economy and our planet.”

The Scottish Government said the work with the Under2 Coalition helps build on its existing collaborative relationships as part of a wide range of international engagement, including the Clean Heat Forum – which provides an opportunity for governments, non-governmental organisations and industry to align ambitions on decarbonising heat, and buildings.

The Under2 Coalition is led by a group of co-chairs and supported by a Steering Group to ensure the coalition is diverse and globally representative,

Recommended for you

Tags