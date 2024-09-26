Scotland’s renewable electricity generation reached record high in first half of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Scotland’s renewable electricity generation reached record high in first half of 2024

By PA
26/09/2024, 4:46 pm
© Supplied by Scottish EnterpriseSeagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea.
Scotland’s renewable energy generation in the first half of 2024 reached a record high of 18,084 GWh, the latest statistics show.

The figure is up 13.7% from the first six months of 2023 and eclipsed the previous first-half record in 2022.

Meanwhile, renewable electricity capacity increased by 5% from June 2023 to 15.6 GW in June 2024. This was largely due to increases in onshore and offshore wind.

Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “These are hugely encouraging figures, with the long-term trend showing a significant increase in the amount of renewable electricity generated in Scotland.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Wind turbine installation at the Moray West wind farm in the Moray Firth.

“Renewable energy capacity has also increased by 5% since June last year, and there are currently more than 800 renewable electricity projects, with an estimated capacity of more than 50 gigawatts, in the planning and construction pipeline.

“This underlines the potential of our energy transition to support high-quality green jobs.

“Scotland’s total final energy consumption continues to fall and was 18% lower in 2022 than the baseline figure from 2005-2007.

“This combination of reduced consumption and greater renewables capacity will be essential to delivering our net zero ambitions.”

Scotland has a legally-set target of reaching net zero by 2045, but ministers were recently forced to abandon an interim target of cutting emissions by 75% by 2030 after it became “beyond credible” to achieve.

On Thursday, construction work began on the £4.3 billion Eastern Green Link 2 underwater electricity cable, which stretches from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire to Yorkshire.

© Supplied by SSE
Representatives of SSEN Transmission, National Grid Electricity Transmission and Ofgem break ground in Peterhead on the Eastern Green Link 2 project.

The 500km-long installation is described as the UK’s single biggest ever electricity transmission project and is designed to take renewable power to areas of high demand.

SSE says it will be fully energised and operational in 2029.

