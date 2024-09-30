How offshore wind can apply learnings from oil and gas decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

How offshore wind can apply learnings from oil and gas decommissioning

By Catherine Leaf, Safetec waste management specialist
30/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SSEDogger Bank offshore wind farm.
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

While it is far from being a nascent industry, offshore wind remains in its relative infancy compared to oil and gas (O&G), both in terms of development and decommissioning.

Over the last 30-40 years, O&G has constructed and installed countless offshore assets, many of which are now being removed, creating a bank of learnings that can be applied to adjacent sectors.

Decommissioning will soon become the focus for many of our existing offshore wind farms and the sector would do well to examine the challenges encountered by O&G to see what learnings can be applied.

O&G decommissioning challenges 

Design plays a huge part in the ability to sustainably decommission.

When most of today’s O&G infrastructure was deployed in the North Sea more than 30 years ago, designing for removal was not a consideration.

Shell’s Brent Field gravity-based structures are a well-publicised example of this.

Platform legs at Shell Brent field could be left at sea

When it comes to applying the waste hierarchy to O&G decommissioning, most focus tends to be on recycling.

While preferable to disposal, this is not fully aligned to the principles of the circular economy, which would result in more reuse.

There are several challenges to reuse in O&G decommissioning though, from the age of assets to the loss of knowledge as they change hands.

Ultimately, decommissioning projects are waste management projects.

This is not uniformly recognised within O&G and contracts are often centred on the offshore engineering scopes, even though onshore dismantling can take up to two years.

© Supplied by BIG Partnership
Catherine Leaf, Waste Management Specialist, Safetec.

Often the ‘D’ part of engineer, prepare, remove, dispose (EPRD) contracts are sub-contracted, meaning there is no direct relationship between the operator and the yard carrying out the work.

Applying the learnings

So, what should offshore wind do differently?

For starters, the sector can consider what sustainable decommissioning looks like in terms of waste management.

That means considering offshore wind developments in the context of the circular economy and doing so at the design stage.

OEUK skills © Image: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
A worker passes stored wind turbine blades at the Harland & Wolff shipyard on August 14, 2008 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Adopting this approach would enable the design of wind farms that focus on maximising reuse.

The priority should be on full asset reuse where feasible, followed by partial asset reuse, and then the reuse of component parts.

Once these options have been exhausted, the design should facilitate the repurposing of the asset and its components, with recycling considered as a last resort.

Plan for the end, from the beginning

Working backwards on wind farm design will minimise waste throughout the life of a development.

During construction, methodologies that allow for the removal of assets and component parts for reuse, for repair, for repurposing should be prioritised, while in the operation and maintenance phase, practices should be verified to ensure component parts are not by default being scrapped and replaced with new ones.

Just as importantly, records should be kept of maintenance and in a manner that ensures continuity and prevents knowledge loss.

© Supplied by Continuum
Wind turbine blades in landfill.

At end of life, decommissioning should minimise waste and ensure assets and their component parts are reused wherever possible.

All the above needs to be supported and enforced by robust contracts that fully recognise the importance of waste management and the responsibilities for all those involved.

The practicalities

Developing an Overarching Waste Management Plan (OWMP) at the design stage would be a positive step towards putting this framework into practice.

It should be crafted alongside the design of the wind farm and include estimates of the types and quantities of wastes to be generated.

Such information can feed into what is required from the manufacturers to best position the development to be able to maximise reuse, repair, refurbishment, and recycling throughout its life.

offshore wind supply chain © Supplied by Forth Ports
The first turbine blades for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm arriving at the Port of Dundee.

The OWMP should also detail what is required from the principal contractors to minimise and manage wastes during construction, operation and maintenance, and eventual decommissioning.

In the UK Government’s Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5, which is focused on developing floating wind in the Celtic Sea off the coast of South Wales and South West England, bidders are being encouraged to be “ambitious” in respect of sustainable procurement, and an OWMP would be a good means of demonstrating this.

As the number of wind farms increase, so too will the availability of data. The importance of collating that information, using it and feeding it back into the design of future wind farms cannot be overstated.

It is only by doing so that future estimates of the types and quantities of wastes and how they will be managed can become more informed and more refined as we all move forwards.

It is by learning from past projects that we can make real improvements to future ones.

Catherine Leaf is a Chartered Waste Manager and is Safetec UK’s Waste Management Specialist.

