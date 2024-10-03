Salamander wind project narrows down location of onshore substation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Salamander wind project narrows down location of onshore substation

By Michael Behr
03/10/2024, 7:52 am
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating offshore wind turbine
A floating offshore wind turbine, similar to ones which may be used for the Salamander project.

The developers of the Salamander floating offshore wind farm have designated an optimal site for the project’s onshore substation.

The recently filed consent applications for the wind farm’s onshore aspects lays out an onshore development area roughly 1.2 miles (2km) north of Peterhead.

This will form the location for various parts of the project, including it’s the substation, a 50MW battery storage facility and the onshore export cables.

While the final locations and arrangements for the onshore substation and battery facility have yet to be determined, they will be located within an area of forestry and arable farmland within 0.9 miles (1.5km) of the landfall.

This was chosen to provide screening to reduce the visual impact of the development.

The 100MW project is being developed by Orsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7. Salamander will be base up to seven wind turbines in water 21.75 miles (35km) off Peterhead.

Salamander project director Hugh Yendole said: “The opportunity is clear. The Scottish Government has the power to unlock the potential capability of floating offshore wind in our country and support Scotland becoming the global leader in floating offshore wind.

“The onshore applications present our plans for the onshore facilities required for our project. Both are key areas of our development and support our vision for green energy. At each stage we have encouraged and incorporated feedback from our stakeholders, and we will continue to work with them throughout the approval process.”

The developers submitted the project’s offshore consent applications in April this year.

Salamander was a successful Innovation bidder in Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, signing an Exclusivity Agreement for a seabed lease in May last year.

In addition to helping decarbonise the North Sea oil and gas sector, the project aims to give Scotland’s floating wind supply chain an early opportunity to work on floating offshore wind ahead of the larger-scale ScotWind buildout.

The application said that the earliest possible date for onshore construction to commence is January 2027, with offshore construction the expected to start in the second quarter of 2028.

It is anticipated that the Salamander Project will be commissioned and operational by the final quarter of 2029.

