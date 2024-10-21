Industrial strategy set to bring reshoring boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Industrial strategy set to bring reshoring boost

By PA
21/10/2024, 7:15 am Updated: 21/10/2024, 10:01 am
© Supplied by Siemens GamesaA wind turbine blade mould at Siemens Gamesa's factory in Hull.
A wind turbine blade mould at Siemens Gamesa's factory in Hull.

A surge of offshore manufacturing production could be brought back to the UK under a long-term industrial strategy, according to a report.

A survey of more than 200 companies by Make UK and consultants RSM found that almost three in four believe reshoring of production back to the UK will accelerate in response to an industrial strategy.

Fhaheen Khan, senior economist at Make UK, said: “Manufacturers are ready to unleash the benefits to investment from a long-awaited industrial strategy.

“It’s clear that this will bring a wide range of benefits and aid companies who are accelerating their moves into greater use of automation and digital technologies, with increased recruitment of higher-level skills.

“Given the US, Europe and China are moving at pace with plans to boost investment in green technologies in particular, the UK needs to match these efforts step for step.”

Mike Thornton, head of manufacturing at RSM added: “It’s clear the impact a comprehensive, forward-looking strategy will have on manufacturers.

“Rather than lagging behind the UK’s economic recovery, strategic clarity will unlock growth, innovation and even kickstart a re-shoring bonanza – creating jobs, boosting key business and infrastructure investment and improving productivity.”

According to the survey, as well as increased re-shoring, half of companies would increase investment in existing facilities in the UK, almost a third would increase automation and exports to the EU while more than a quarter would increase research and development.

