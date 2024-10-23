ScottishPower owner Iberdrola profits jump 50%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

ScottishPower owner Iberdrola profits jump 50%

By Mathew Perry
23/10/2024, 8:04 am Updated: 23/10/2024, 9:07 am
© Supplied by Scottish Poweroffshore wind auction
A ScottishPower offshore wind turbine.

Spanish firm Iberdrola (BME:IBE), the owner of ScottishPower, posted a 50% increase in net profits for the first nine months of the year.

The result reflects Iberdrola’s increased investment in the UK, up 75% from the year before, and the United States, with the company focusing on expanding power grid infrastructure.

As part of that strategy, Europe’s largest utility this week finalised its acquisition of an 88% stake in UK firm Electricity North West for £2.1 billion.

Iberdrola has also flagged a more selective approach to renewable energy projects as it focuses more heavily on offshore wind projects.

In the UK this year, Iberdrola secured two contracts in the sixth allocation round for its East Anglia 2 and East Anglia 3 projects.

The Bilbao-based firm recorded net profit for the period of €5.47bn (£4.55bn), compared to €3.64bn in the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, Iberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Sanchez Galan said: “Our continued major investment drive is delivering new renewables projects and regulated assets, and the contribution to results of our increased offshore wind capacity underlines the reason why investment in this technology was a key pillar in our strategic plan.”

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased by 23%, reaching €13.27bn (£11bn).

Iberdrola ramps up UK investment

The positive result for Iberdrola comes as it plans to significantly increase its investment in the UK.

Earlier this month, Iberdrola announced plans to invest up to £12 billion in its UK business Scottish Power over the next four years.

Investments will include a new “subsea superhighway”, Eastern Green Link 1, between Torness in Scotland and Hawthorn Pit in England.

The company also plans to continue to invest in new onshore wind, solar PV and battery projects.

