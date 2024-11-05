Plans for England’s largest wind farm signal post-ban capacity ramp up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Plans for England’s largest wind farm signal post-ban capacity ramp up

By Michael Behr
05/11/2024, 3:06 pm
© Photographer: Christopher FurlongOnshore wind turbines in the southern Lake District in England.
Wind turbines in the southern Lake District in England.

Cubico has announced plans to develop England’s biggest onshore wind farm, signalling a potential ramp up of capacity after the end of the de facto ban.

Scout Moor II is set to have a capacity of 100MW and will be located next to the existing 65MW Scout Moor wind farm, itself one of the biggest wind farms operating in England, between Edenfield, Rawtenstall, and Rochdale in the Northwest.

Subject to planning permission, Scout Moor II could be operational before 2030.

The project marks one of the first major onshore wind developments in England to enter planning in over a decade since the Labour government lifted the de facto ban on onshore wind farms in the country.

The Conservative policy prevented new wind farms from being developed since 2015.

A recent report from the National Energy System Operator (NESO) said that the UK’s onshore wind capacity needs to double, going from the current 13GW to 27GW by 2030, to meet the country’s clean energy targets.

However, the long hiatus in developments could delay a much-needed ramp up in capacity. Industry figures have warned that, after nearly a decade of inactivity, England faces an “intelligence gap” in the planning process that could slow down approvals.

While one English wind farm was present in the Allocation Round 6 (AR6) results from earlier this year, it was only for the small 8MW Alaska project in Dorset.

Head of Northern Europe at Cubico James Pinney said: “While more action is needed on simplifying planning policy if the UK is to hit its 2030 clean power targets, the steps taken by the current government to date have created an appealing market for onshore wind investors.

“There is more enthusiasm, excitement, and opportunity in UK onshore wind than there has been for some time.”

Onshore wind ambitions

Other companies have also said that they are eyeing onshore wind projects in England post-ban, including Octopus Energy, RWE, RES Group, EDF Renewables, Coriolis Energy and Ridge Energy.

Statkraft has also said that it is exploring the potential for developing new wind farms in England, but urged caution as it doesn’t expect a “sudden rush of development”.

Pinney added: “We’re excited about the opportunity for Scout Moor II to play a key role in helping the UK achieve its net zero ambitions and enhance the Northwest’s position as a national hub for clean energy generation.

“As we progress, we’re looking forward to engaging with local communities and ensuring their participation helps shape a project that leaves positive social, economic and environmental benefits for all.”

Cubico estimated that the proposed wind farm could bring an estimated £200 million of investment and hundreds of skilled green jobs to the region across the project’s lifetime.

The company has also proposed creating a multi-million-pound community wealth fund and moorland restoration and management plan to support local initiatives and promote biodiversity across the area.

Cubico CEO David Swindin commented: “Our proposal for Scout Moor II reflects our strong confidence in the UK renewables sector and Britain’s potential to become a global clean energy powerhouse.

“We’re encouraged by the government’s vision to accelerate the build out of renewable energy infrastructure across the country, and we are committed to delivering projects that decarbonise our power system, enhance energy security, and benefit local communities.”

Recommended for you