Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Beam reveals autonomous ‘Scout’ subsea robot for offshore wind inspection

By Mathew Perry
14/11/2024, 7:30 am
© Supplied by BeamBeam's 'Scout' autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).
Beam's 'Scout' autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

Subsea technology firm Beam has unveiled the ‘Scout’ autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) targeting inspections in the offshore wind sector.

Beam, formed after the merger of Rovco and Vaarst, said it expects the Scout AUV concept to enter the market in 2025.

The subsea robot uses artificial intelligence (AI) and “real-time 3D reconstructions” to deliver fully autonomous inspections of offshore infrastructure.

Beam said it aims to deploy the Scout from people already using existing crew transfer vessels (CTVs) during routine visits.

Involving a wider pool of people in managing subsea maintenance at offshore wind farms could help alleviate skills gaps in the sector, Beam added.

The Bristol-headquartered company said its system could also lower reduce inspection and operational costs by minimising the need for reactive repairs.

The AUV system could also reduce the carbon footprint of inspections by replacing dedicated inspection vessels and reducing fuel consumption.

Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea. © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea.

Beam chief executive Brian Allen said the company sees subsea inspection tools as a “crucial part” of enabling the future of offshore wind.

“Our mission has always been to make offshore wind not just a viable energy source, but the most desirable one,” Allen said.

“Scout will place world-leading technology directly into the hands of wind farm operators and accelerate the industry’s growth at a critical time.

“Meeting national and international capacity targets will require all operators, not just those with extensive resources, to scale their operations at pace.”

Subsea robotics investment

Shortly after its rebrand, Beam announced a £15 million investment in three marine vehicles aimed at boosting its surveillance capabilities.

Its fleet now includes two 18m autonomous surface vessels (ASVs), called Xplorers, and a remotely-operated underwater vehicle (ROV), the Quantum EV workclass.

The company plans to recruit more than 150 new employees at its Bristol, Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices over the next year.

© Supplied by Beam
A visualisation of the Beam Xplorer autonomous surface vessel.

Beam also plans to fill a further 50 positions in international markets including the USA and Asia.

The company is part of a growing list of firms investing in autonomous subsea technology focused on the offshore energy sector.

Aberdeen firm HonuWorx is aiming to raise £30m from investors to build a fleet of 50 autonomous submersibles for offshore inspections.

honuworx © Supplied by HonuWorx
The HonuWorx ‘Loggerhead’ submersible.

Meanwhile, American billionaire Gary Chouest bought fellow Aberdeen subsea robotics firm ROVOP for an undisclosed sum in May.

ROVOP founder Steve Gray is also still investing in the subsea space through Aberdeen venture studio Ventex, which counts HPR ROV and Rovtech among its portfolio.

According to Future Market Insights, the offshore ROV market is anticipated to be worth $1 billion in 2024 and to reach $1.5 billion by 2034.

Investment in the sector stems from increasing offshore oil and gas exploration and production and growth in offshore renewables.

 

