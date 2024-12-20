Deal to save Harland and Wolff ‘vote of confidence in UK’ – business secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Deal to save Harland and Wolff ‘vote of confidence in UK’ – business secretary

By PA
20/12/2024, 6:53 am
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DCT MeHarland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife. Supplied by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Harland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife. Supplied by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Taxpayers will pay more for Royal Navy support ships under a deal struck to save troubled shipbuilder Harland and Wolff, with Spanish state-owned business Navantia stepping in to buy it.

The Belfast-based company was placed into administration in September for the second time in five years.

The deal with Navantia will secure 1,000 jobs across the UK and protect the future of H&W’s shipyards.

The firm, which famously built the Titanic, is a subcontractor in part of a consortium that landed a major contract to build new fleet solid support (FSS) ships for the navy.

Navantia UK is the main contractor on the contract, which was originally valued at £1.6 billion for three vessels.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds would not be drawn on how much extra cash would now be pumped into the contract but insisted the revision was “relatively minor” and represented a good deal for taxpayers, workers at H&W’s shipyards and national security.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will secure jobs at H&W’s four shipyards in Northern Ireland, Scotland and England: Belfast, Methil on the Firth of Forth, Arnish on the Isle of Lewis and Appledore, north Devon.

The purchase agreement is set to protect workers’ existing terms and conditions.

Mr Reynolds said the change to the FSS deal was “relatively minor given the size of that contract, which is obviously a very important one for national security”.

Officials said the variation made the “minimum changes necessary” to ensure Navantia can still deliver on the contract and build all three ships.

Mr Reynolds told reporters: “This is a huge vote of confidence in the UK. It is good for jobs, it’s good for national security, and it’s good for all parts of the UK.

harland wolff © Supplied by DCT Media
Harland and Wolff in Methil.

“This was a huge problem that we inherited walking into office. We have been able to broker a solution that is not just a solution to the short-term problem, but one in the best long-term interests of the UK.”

He said the amendment to the FSS contract was “a far better solution than what was on the table when we initially came into office, which would have been a loan guarantee, which I believe would have lost the taxpayer all of its money and not delivered those ships and not secured the yards or the jobs”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Department for Business and Trade Minister of State for Industry Sarah Jones visited the Belfast shipyard on Thursday where they undertook a tour of the premises and spoke with workers.

Mr Benn described the deal as “great news for Belfast, for Northern Ireland, but above all for Harland and Wolff”.

“It’s an iconic company with a really proud history, but now it has a bright future,” he said.

“Sarah and I have been walking around the yard, talking to the staff, particularly the apprentices, and as one person said to me, ‘everyone is buzzing’, because they see a bright future. Today is a day for celebration”.

Ms Jones added: “When we first came into government, this was a real worry and concern, and a lot of people have worked very hard to make sure we can support this brilliant deal today.”

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson was also at the yard on Thursday and described it as “a good day”.

“It has been unsettling but today you can just see the joy in staff throughout the yard and the enthusiasm they have,” he said.

The Unite union said it will engage with the deal to make sure that commitments are delivered for the workforce at all four shipyards to transfer with no break to continuity of employment.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has been working day and night to secure the interests of the workers at Harland and Wolff and the future of the UK’s shipbuilding industry.

“After countless meetings with government, the employer and prospective buyers, we now have a good news story offering real hope for the future. Unite will always do whatever it takes to fight for workers’ interests.”

George Brash, regional officer for shipyard workers in Belfast, said: “We want to secure a deal that offers a bridge into the future for our members and the centuries-old Belfast shipbuilding industry.”

The GMB union welcomed the deal but said it remained cautious about the future of H&W’s yards.

Matt Roberts, GMB national officer, said: “Today’s announcement is a hugely positive step for retaining UK sovereign manufacturing.

“But despite all four yards remaining open, GMB remains cautious. Without a steady drum beat of work these yards will continue to struggle.

“GMB will continue the fight to ensure that does not happen.”

