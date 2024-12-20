Britain’s wind turbines break new generation record for second time in a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Britain’s wind turbines break new generation record for second time in a week

By PA
20/12/2024, 6:58 am
© Statkraftstatkraft
Statkraft's Berry Burn Wind Farm in Scotland.

Britain’s wind turbines have set a new record for electricity generation, just days after the record was last broken, data shows.

Onshore and offshore wind farms set a record of more than 22.5 gigawatts (GW) of power on Wednesday, providing 68.3% of the country’s electricity.

The data from the National Energy System Operator (Neso) show the new record was set just days after wind power generated more than 22GW for the first time, with 22.4GW recorded on Sunday.

It comes as the Government publishes its latest figures for energy generation, which showed that renewables generated half of the UK’s electricity in the third quarter of the year, with wind alone contributing 36% of the country’s power.

Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea. © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea.

Industry body RenewableUK said renewables had generated more than 50% of the country’s electricity for the last four consecutive quarters for the first time.

RenewableUK’s chief executive Dan McGrail said: “Setting another clean electricity generation record just four days after the previous high shows the pivotal role wind is playing in keeping the country powered up during the festive season.

“This is also demonstrated by today’s official figures which reveal that renewables have generated more than half our electricity for four quarters in a row.

“This is a historic shift which shows that Britain’s successful transition to clean power is taking place at amazing speed, as we celebrate a landmark year for the UK’s world-class renewable energy sector.”

