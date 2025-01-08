John Swinney says budget will ‘maximise’ Scotland’s potential as energy leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

John Swinney says budget will ‘maximise’ Scotland’s potential as energy leader

By PA
08/01/2025, 6:45 am
© Jane Barlow/PA WireScottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney

The First Minister has said the proposed Budget will “maximise our potential as an energy leader” in green power and net zero.

John Swinney’s comments come ahead of a visit to a battery energy storage system site in South Lanarkshire, where he will welcome more funding for Scotland’s energy transition infrastructure.

He said the investment reflects the country’s potential to become an energy-rich nation and the confidence of its investors.

Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish Budget will deliver progress for Scotland and support the infrastructure and investment, which will contribute to our future collective success.

“Scotland is an energy-rich nation, but my ambition is for Scots to also become energy-rich people – with our energy wealth delivering more jobs, lower energy bills and real benefits for our communities and businesses.

“Our budget, if passed, will help maximise our potential as an energy leader by delivering record capital investment funding for our offshore wind sector to develop key ports and infrastructure and grow our manufacturing supply chain in Scotland.

“That money will deliver a green reindustrialisation of our economy and attract investment in industries that will power our economic future.”

He added: “This is an exciting time for investment in Scotland in a range of key sectors and I look forward to celebrating a significant new investment in our energy transition infrastructure and making the most of our economic and energy potential to benefit generations to come.”

Recommended for you

Tags