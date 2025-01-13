Scots ‘can benefit from Trump uncertainty’ in green energy investment: Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Scots ‘can benefit from Trump uncertainty’ in green energy investment: Forbes

By PA
13/01/2025, 11:54 am
© Andrew Milligan/PA WireFile photo dated 03/05/23 of US President elect Donald Trump playing golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the UK. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Uncertainty caused by the new Trump administration in the US could see green energy investors divert to Scotland and the UK, the Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said.

President-elect Trump will be inaugurated next week for the second time and brings with him a more aggressive stance on oil and gas, favouring more extraction as opposed to renewables.

Mr Trump – who won the presidency again in November – has previously criticised the UK Government’s more cautious stance on fossil fuels, which he described as a “big mistake“.

But speaking to Holyrood magazine, Ms Forbes said: “If an investor wishes to invest in clean energy, they may now look again at the United Kingdom, and again at Scotland, because there is that regulatory and that policy certainty about our move over (to net zero).

“We have 40GW of offshore wind in the pipeline, and you’ll know if you do the maths, at peak time our needs as a country are far less than that in terms of electricity, so the opportunity to invest in data centres, all these intensive industries that rely on clean energy, is huge.”

In recent weeks, the Scottish Greens have called on Scottish ministers not to meet with Donald Trump, should he visit the country this year, as his son told the PA news agency was likely.

First Minister John Swinney rejected the calls – having already spoken to Mr Trump in a phone call.

Ms Forbes agreed with the First Minister, saying the Scottish Government had a “duty to stand up for” businesses in Scotland.

“My argument would be you can disagree with the leader while still engaging with that nation’s economy, and I’m afraid that you also have to work through that leader,” she added.

