Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK on track to miss 2030 clean power targets, research suggests

By PA
28/01/2025, 6:54 am
© Supplied by DeepWindWind turbines being installed at the Beatrice offshore wind farm.
Wind turbines being installed at the Beatrice offshore wind farm.

The Government is projected to miss its revised targets for developing new solar and wind power by 2030, according to new research.

Forecasts from industry consultancy Cornwall Insight said the UK is on track to miss its Clean Power 2030 targets despite efforts to remove potential obstacles for industry and boost investment.

It would represent a significant blow to Sir Keir Starmer’s Government, which has said decarbonising the country’s electricity system by 2030 is a major goal.

It comes despite the Government revising down its capacity targets in an action plan released late last year.

Cornwall Insight said the UK is set to miss clean power targets for offshore, onshore and solar by 32 gigawatts (GW), enough to power tens of millions of homes.

The UK is set to fall particularly short of meeting its solar power ambitions, with levels expected to reach 29GW compared with the 45-47GW Government target.

This is despite Cornwall Insight still predicting that solar power levels will grow by 70% over the next five years after underperformance in recent years.

Onshore wind has been boosted by changes in policy, but growth is 10GW short of the 27-29GW goal, the research forecast.

Onshore wind turbines in the southern Lake District in England. © Photographer: Christopher Furlong
Wind turbines in the southern Lake District in England.

Meanwhile, offshore wind comes closest to the target, with predictions it will miss targets by 6GW.

Tom Musker, modelling manager at Cornwall Insight, said: “Renewables are set for substantial growth over the next five years, as the country strives to meet its clean power ambitions.

“However, despite promising progress, the gap between this growth and Government targets underscores the urgent need to address both the operational and investment barriers slowing renewables growth.

“Grid connection delays, supply chain constraints, and uncertainty surrounding electricity market reforms are all creating a challenging environment for developers.

“Without swift and decisive action to resolve these issues, the UK risks falling significantly behind its clean power ambitions.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said he did not recognise Cornwall Insight’s analysis when quizzed by MPs at the Environmental Audit Committee later on Monday.

Mr Miliband argued that grid operator the National Energy System Operator (NESO) has provided the Government with independent advice about reaching clean power by 2030.

“It’s really hard,” he said.

“If it was easy, the last government might have done it.

“It’s really challenging. But it’s doable and it’s absolutely the right thing for the country, for our energy security and the climate and so on.”

