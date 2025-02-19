Investment slump in offshore wind has a ‘silver lining’ – Rystad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Investment slump in offshore wind has a ‘silver lining’ – Rystad

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
19/02/2025, 1:39 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/ GloPetra Manuel, senior analyst and product manager for offshore wind at research firm Rystad
Petra Manuel, senior analyst and product manager for offshore wind at research firm Rystad provided the firm's latest analysis on the sector at the opening session at Subsea Expo. Image: Michal Wachucik

Plans for investment in offshore wind have been dealt a number of blows but this offers a “silver lining” to the industry, an analyst has highlighted at a conference in Aberdeen.

Petra Manuel, senior analyst and product manager for offshore wind at research firm Rystad provided the firm’s latest analysis on the sector at the opening session at Subsea Expo.

“We are going through uncertain times, both in oil and gas but also in renewables and power, especially in the offshore wind sector,” he said.

However delays in offshore wind projects could be a “silver lining” for the industry as the market will act as a form of “natural selection”.

“This will push out some projects that are not ready yet and that will help the supply bottleneck for components in the market.”

Petra Manuel, senior analyst, Rystad © Erikka Askeland/DCT Media
Petra Manuel, senior analyst, Rystad. Image: Erikka Askeland/DCT Media

In a presentation focused on the synergies between offshore wind and the oil gas industry, particularly the supply chain, he highlighted positive investment trends.

“We are seeing the tally of total installed capacity can reach more that 430 GW by 2035. Yes, we have heard some negative news that a couple of companies, developers, are scaling back their investment – they want to focus on oil and gas.

“That is quite understandable because at the moment we are still seeing a high inflationary impact on the overall market and this increases the cost of components including turbines, foundations, and cables where we saw copper surging in price.”

But he added the offshore wind industry was still on track for a “huge increase in the years to come”.

He said Rystad predicts capital expenditure (capex) on the sector will rise from $16 billion (£12.7bn) in 2024 to $74bn in by 2030.

Rystad, whose clients include a range of energy providers, investors, lenders and other customers, said oil and gas firms would still have “sizeable” offshore wind capacity despite “shifting a little bit”.

Firms including Norway’s Equinor have confirmed plans to scale back investment in offshore wind although Rystad expects it will remain the front runner, with 16.4 GW in its current portfolio of offshore wind production capacity.

French firm TotalEnergies is second, with an estimated 13.9 GW portfolio.

BP is third with 9.9 GW after the firm announced plans to carve out its offshore wind assets as part of a joint venture with Japan’s largest power generation company Jera. The venture, JERA Nex bp, is expected to be one of the top five offshore wind developers in the world by capacity.

“Equinor, BP, Shell are shifting a little bit their strategies from offshore wind – or renewables in general – to oil and gas to boost production concerning a reduction in profits.

“This is still a sizeable portfolio and we do expect they will still continue to invest where there is a clear path to profit.”

The firm said installed global offshore wind capacity reached almost 79 GW in 2024 and that it expects this to grow to 220 GW by 2030.

China will be the leader in this race with 47 GW, with UK coming in second at 16 GW, with Germany third at 8 GW.

However this falls far short of current UK targets which aims to deliver 50 GW of wind, including 5 GW from floating wind.

