Dan McGrail: What to know about the new interim CEO of GB Energy

The Labour government has appointed Dan McGrail, the chief executive of trade body RenewableUK, as the interim leader of its flagship state-owned GB Energy.

McGrail will take up the Aberdeen-based role in March on a six-month secondment, amid concerns over the potential difficulty of finding a suitable permanent candidate.

Announcing the appointment, UK energy secretary Ed Miliband and GB Energy’s startup chair, Juergen Maier, praised McGrail’s experience in renewable energy and his ability to drive investment and job creation in the sector.

Meanwhile, McGrail said he “can’t wait to get stuck in” at GB Energy, where he will once again work under Maier, his former boss at Siemens UK.

“There is no doubt at all that delivering the government’s Clean Power 2030 mission is a generational opportunity for the UK – and whilst it faces hurdles – some of them big, Great British Energy gives the people of the UK a stake in that opportunity and role to play to work alongside the amazing companies in this industry to achieve even more,” he said.

Dan McGrail’s career

McGrail joined RenewableUK as chief executive in May 2021 after a long career at Siemens UK, joining the company in 2004 as a commercial project manager.

He rose through the ranks of the Siemens, holding roles in the company’s offshore wind turbine manufacturing unit and as director of strategy for north west Europe.

During this time, RenewableUK said he led Siemens plans to develop the offshore wind turbine blade factory and port facility in Hull.

McGrail was part of negotiations with the UK government and oversaw a £160m investment from Siemens in the facility, alongside a £150m investment from Associated British Ports to revitalise Hull’s Alexandra Dock.

After his involvement in the Hull project, McGrail relocated to Spain’s Basque region in 2018 to head up the Siemens Engine Business wing in Zumaia.

A fluent Spanish speaker, McGrail holds a bachelor’s degree in International Business and Spanish from Liverpool John Moores University.

After graduating, he qualified with the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and later completed the CBI Leadership programme, in London, Brussels and Washington DC.

Before leaving Siemens, McGrail also served as chair of The Association for Decentralised Energy, an industry association focused on decarbonising British heat.

He established the Heat Network Industry Council to engage politicians and drive policy reform to build zero carbon heat networks.

RenewableUK boss

As the leader of RenewableUK, McGrail oversaw the growth of the trade body to more than 500 member companies.

A key achievement in recent months for McGrail has been the delivery of the long-awaited energy skills passport, designed to help oil and gas workers transition to roles in the renewables sector.

RenewableUK was a driving force behind the skills passport alongside fellow trade body Offshore Energies UK, and the policy also received UK and Scottish government support.

McGrail has also been a strong advocate for reforms to the Contracts for Difference (CfD) renewable auction process, reforms which Labour are now looking to implement.

He has also backed calls for the UK government to invest more in steel production to support its offshore wind goals, and argued against zonal electricity pricing reforms.

Industry backing

SSE Renewables director of offshore wind and RenewableUK board of directors chairman Paul Cooley praised McGrail for transforming the group into a “leading voice for the industry”.

“He has the right combination of leadership skills and energy industry experience to take Great British Energy to its next stage of maturity and he has been an important driving force throughout his career in the sector,” Cooley said.

“I am sure that he will establish a strategy at Great British Energy which enables our country to deliver on the amazing opportunities for economic growth and job creation which the clean power transition offers.”

Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett also welcomed McGrail’s appointment, calling him a “hugely experienced leader in the renewables sector”.

“He also brings with him a deep knowledge of what support the renewable industry needs to enable us to deliver on the country’s clean power mission,” Hewett said.

GB Energy priorities

While GB Energy is yet to fully outline its investment strategy, or how many jobs it will create in Aberdeen, Labour has previously signalled an initial focus on floating wind.

Maier has also listed long duration energy storage as another priority for the company’s £8.3 billion initial budget, and has said he sees GB Energy playing a “convener” and “policy influencer” role between industry and government.

McGrail’s appointment points to a continuation of this strategy, with GB Energy set make use of his extensive connections across the renewable and offshore energy sectors.

But with just six months in the role at this stage, and the GB Energy bill still traversing through parliament, it’s unlikely McGrail will dish out much of the company’s initial budget in that time.

Instead, it’s likely his focus will be on recruiting staff and establishing the company’s headquarters in Aberdeen, as well as working with the GB Energy startup board to establish its long-term strategic priorities.