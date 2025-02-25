UK net zero economy grows by 10% in a year, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK net zero economy grows by 10% in a year, report finds

The UK's net zero economy now generates £83.1bn in gross value added, according to the CBI Economics report.
Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
25/02/2025, 11:07 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Image: SSE RenewablesInstallation of the final turbine at the Seagreen offshore wind farm in 2023.
© Image: SSE RenewablesInstallation of the final turbine at the Seagreen offshore wind farm in 2023.

The UK net zero economy now generates £83.1 billion in gross value added (GVA) and has grown 10% in the past year, according to a report.

The CBI Economics report, commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) found the UK net zero economy is a “significant driver of growth, innovation and productivity”.

ECIU said the report suggests growth in the net zero sector will be “vital” for the UK government’s wider economic growth agenda.

Employment within the sector has also seen significant growth of 10.2% over the past year.

Businesses focused on net zero support the equivalent of 951,000 full-time jobs, which are typically better paid than the UK average.

Employees in net zero businesses earn an average of £43,076 per year, compared to the median gross annual earnings for UK full-time employees of £37,430 in April 2024.

In addition, net zero jobs are more 38% more productive than the UK average, with each role generating approximately £105,500 in economic value.

The net zero economy also has a strong multiplier effect, with every £1 of value generated creating an additional £1.89 in the wider UK economy.

It comes after a similar report last year found the UK net zero economy grew 9% in 2023 and contributed £74bn in GVA.

Green economic growth

Commenting on the findings, CBI chief economist Louise Hellem said the net zero economy “continues to demonstrate that there are huge emerging markets for green technologies that the UK must capitalise on”.

“It is clear, you can’t have growth without green,” Hellem said.

“At a time when the cost of doing business has squeezed appetite for capital investments and high energy prices are being cited as a drag factor across the economy, investments in clean technologies can significantly bolster competitiveness and productivity.”

Hellem said 2025 is set to be “the year when the rubber really hits the road”, where “inaction is indisputably costlier than action”.

“We are approaching critical points of no return for achieving essential outcomes in energy security and emissions reduction,” she added.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Wind turbine installation at the Moray West wind farm in the Moray Firth.

“Long-term sustainable growth is unattainable without a future powered by clean, affordable, and secure energy.”

ECIU director Peter Chalkley said the Climate Change Act and the UK’s relative policy stability has underpinned the sustained net zero growth.

However, he said this policy stability “cannot be taken for granted and political signals matter for investors”.

“Nearly a million British livelihoods now depend on the net zero economy which has at its core thousands of small businesses based all around the UK, from Grimsby to Gateshead to Glasgow, insulating homes and manufacturing equipment,” Chalkley said.

“This net zero workforce has grown whole new British industries like offshore wind, enabling the UK to compete in the global markets’ unstoppable shift to cleaner technologies.”

Net zero regional growth

The report also highlighted that growth in the UK net zero economy is highly distributed around regional areas.

According to CBI Economics economist Isaac Gravener, while London and the South East remain economic heavyweights, the “real green revolution” is West Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, and South West England.

These regions contain the largest hotspots of net zero activity, collectively accounting for 16.3% of the net zero economy, with job productivity in these areas also significantly outperforming regional averages.

“The UK’s net zero economy isn’t just about hitting climate targets – it’s a dynamic and fast-growing sector that’s creating jobs, boosting productivity, and attracting billions in investment,” Gravener said.

“With sustainability at its core, this green revolution is proving that economic success and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.”

Jobs growth

Meanwhile, the report found the net zero economy is especially important to the Scottish economy, accounting for 4.9% of the country’s GVA (£9.1bn).

Net zero economic activity also supports 107,000 full-time jobs in Scotland, around 3.8% of total jobs in the country.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said regions like Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool are “at the heart of the UK’s push towards creating good quality local jobs, in the industries of the future”.

H2Teesside © Supplied by Technip Energies
H2Teesside.

“We’ve secured billions in investment for cutting-edge projects like Net Zero Teesside Power, offshore wind, and hydrogen production and this report proves just how vital this sector is for growth, and our region’s future prosperity,” Houchen said.

“We’re proud to be a key player in the UK’s industrial economy, and we’ll keep doing everything we can to ensure our region remains the first choice for businesses, investment, and the industries of tomorrow.”

Labour Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes MP Melanie Onn said green energy and related industries are “creating thousands of new jobs” in her constituency.

“It’s exciting to see our area at the heart of this transition, with new opportunities opening up for local people in a sector that’s only going to keep expanding,” Onn said.

“The shift towards net zero isn’t just good for the environment, it’s driving investment, creating skilled jobs, and securing long-term prosperity for our community.”

