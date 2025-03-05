Statkraft hails ‘best in history’ results despite major profits slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Statkraft hails ‘best in history’ results despite major profits slump

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
05/03/2025, 7:57 am
© Supplied by StatkraftThe Andershaw wind farm in Scotland operated by Norway's Statkraft.
Norwegian energy giant Statkraft said its performance in 2024 was “among the best” in its history despite “substantially lower power prices” which hit profits.

The state-owned utility said its operating profit for the fourth quarter fell by 56% while net profit fell to NOK 1.5 billion (£140 million) in the fourth quarter from NOK 6bn the year prior.

Nevertheless the firm insisted its underlying EBIT was “among the best in Statkraft’s history” despite having achieved “substantially lower power prices”.

In 2024, Statkraft revealed plans to “sharpen” its strategy, focusing on the Nordics, Europe and South America.

Since it opened its first UK office in 2006, Statkraft has invested billions in renewable energy infrastructure projects, including onshore wind, battery storage and pumped storage hydro across Scotland and England.

Statkraft battery asset.

The company has a UK investment pipeline of more than £4bn, with almost 20 consented projects including two BESS schemes at Coylton and Neilston in Scotland.

Statkraft said total power generation was up to 66.3 TWh in 2024 compared to 61.9 TWh in 2023. The seven per cent increase year-on-year was primarily related to new wind power assets in Brazil and Spain and higher generation from the gas-fired power plants in Germany. The hydropower generation in the Nordics was 0.7 TWh lower than in 2023.

Statkraft president and chief executive Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal said: “Statkraft delivered one of our strongest annual results, only outperformed by results driven by the exceptionally high prices during the energy crisis.

“I am proud of the results the organisation has achieved in 2024, driven by solid operations, record-strong energy management and continued high value-creation in our market activities.

“We are investing heavily in maintaining and upgrading our Norwegian hydropower assets, while developing and optimising a portfolio of renewable energy projects to build scale and profitability in high-potential markets.

“Both the markets and the world around us are changing rapidly, making it more difficult to predict what the future will look like.

“While the underlying drivers of the energy transition continue to be strong and favourable for Statkraft, increased geopolitical uncertainty combined with record-high investment levels in 2023 and 2024 makes us prioritise even more strictly in the short term among projects in our large portfolio.”

Last year the firm completed the acquisition of Spanish-based renewable energy company Enerfin, for NOK 18bn but sold off the firm’s US operations in the final quarter of the year.

