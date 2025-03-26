Guernsey could lease seabed for offshore wind farm development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Guernsey could lease seabed for offshore wind farm development

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
26/03/2025, 8:06 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by Scottish Poweroffshore wind auction
A ScottishPower offshore wind turbine.

The government of Guernsey is considering leasing part of its seabed to develop an offshore wind farm.

The Policy & Resources (P&R) Committee of the States, Guernsey’s parliament and government, said an offshore wind farm could be worth £1.3 billion over 35 years.

As a result, Guernsey plans to spend £1.3 million over the next two years to develop a framework allowing it to lease its seabed to wind developers.

P&R said its figures were based on leasing a 61 square mile site with the potential to generate 1.27 GW of electricity from an estimated 50-60 turbines.

The committee said it is pursuing detailed exploration of the offshore wind opportunity following interest from “a number of potential developers” expressing interest in a Guernsey based project.

The States said it would likely be around 10 years before a windfarm is operational in the waters surrounding the Channel Island.

Deputy Bob Murray, from the offshore wind sub-committee, told Guernsey Press that there could be “substantial value in leasing a section of seabed”.

The States has contracted consultants including Carbon Trust, PA Consulting and engineering firm Ramboll to progress offshore wind opportunities.

Guernsey is also planning to establish an Offshore Renewable Energy Commission which would be responsible for licensing marine renewable energy developments.

 

 