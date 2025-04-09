Dundee farewells Neart Na Gaoithe offshore wind installation vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Dundee farewells Neart Na Gaoithe offshore wind installation vessel

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
09/04/2025, 1:26 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry

The Brave Tern offshore wind installation vessel has departed Dundee after completing work on the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) project in the outer Firth of Forth.

Operated by Norwegian firm Fred Olsen Windcarrier, the Brave Tern jack-up vessel incorporates a 1,600-tonne Huisman crane capable of installing the world’s largest offshore wind turbines.

Loaded with the final cargo of wind blades for the 450 MW NnG project, the Brave Tern set sail from the Port of Dundee on Friday 4 April.

Jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, construction on NnG began in 2019 with foundations works completed in 2023.

The Blue Tern vessel installs the first tower at the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm © Supplied by Neart na Gaoithe
The Blue Tern vessel installs the first tower at the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm off the coast of Fife in 2023.

Located 15km off the coast of Fife, NnG generated its first power into the national grid in late 2024.

Once complete, the wind farm will comprise 54 turbines and generate enough electricity to power around 375,000 average homes.

As construction winds down, NnG project director Matt Haag thanked the Port of Dundee and the people of the city for hosting the project team.

“We plan to be fully operational this summer and look forward to maintaining the links that we have built with our land-based neighbours throughout NnG’s 25-year lifespan,” he said.

Port of Dundee offshore wind

The Port of Dundee has hosted turbine components for NnG since 2022 at a £40m custom-built marshalling quay.

In that time the port has also hosted one of the largest offshore vessels in the world as part of the NnG jacket installation campaign.

The investment in the Dundee renewables hub marked the first entry into the offshore wind market from the port’s owner Forth Ports.

Buoyed by the success of the NnG contract, Forth Ports would go on to invest a further £50m to upgrade facilities at the port of Leith for future offshore wind work.

offshore wind supply chain © Supplied by Forth Ports
The first turbine blades for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm arriving at the Port of Dundee.

Following on from NnG, Dundee will soon play host to the turbine components for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm located off the coast of Angus.

Forth Ports chief executive Stuart Wallace said its teams are now preparing to welcome Inch Cape to both ports in Dundee and Leith.

“It’s been our pleasure to host NnG here in Dundee and we look forward to hearing that it’s fully operational and pumping 450MW of clean, green energy into the National Grid in the summer,” Wallace said.

“We’re particularly proud that this project has been delivered with no recordable injuries meaning that everyone involved went home safe.”

Dundee City Council leader, councillor Mark Flynn, said the NnG project showcased “the important role our port is playing as a key hub in driving forward the nation’s renewable energy ambitions”.

