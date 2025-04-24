Moray wind farm will help UK off ‘fossil fuel rollercoaster’, says Miliband

A Scottish wind farm hoped to power up to 1.3 million homes will help the UK in “getting off the fossil fuel rollercoaster”, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has said ahead of it being switched on.

The Moray West development – built by Ocean Winds – employed 1,500 people during its construction and is hoped to reach an output of 882 megawatts at full capacity.

The development also included building the largest turbines in British waters, with some of the 60 structures rising up to 257 metres above sea level.

Mr Miliband said the wind farm will contribute to the UK “getting off the fossil fuel rollercoaster” in the coming years as the UK Government aims to increase offshore wind outputs to between 43 and 50 gigawatts.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray will visit the development – 13 miles off the coast of Buckie – to power it up on Thursday.

“Offshore wind is the backbone of our plans for clean power by 2030, as the UK is blessed with thousands of miles of coastline,” Mr Miliband said.

“Developments like Moray West take us a step closer to getting off the fossil fuel rollercoaster and help deliver on our Plan for Change, protecting households from volatile gas prices and creating good jobs.”

The Scottish Secretary added: “It will be a huge moment today when I switch on full power for the Moray West wind farm.

“Investment like that being made by Ocean Winds is absolutely central to ensuring that Scotland and its workers benefit from the skilled jobs and economic growth that clean energy can bring.

“With Great British Energy located in Aberdeen, and billions of pounds of investment on the table, Scotland is at the very heart of the UK Government’s drive to make the UK a clean energy superpower.”