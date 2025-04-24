Moray wind farm will help UK off ‘fossil fuel rollercoaster’, says Miliband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Moray wind farm will help UK off ‘fossil fuel rollercoaster’, says Miliband

April 24th, 6:43am
2 min read
Wind turbine installation at the Moray West wind farm in the Moray Firth.© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Wind turbine installation at the Moray West wind farm in the Moray Firth.

PA

A Scottish wind farm hoped to power up to 1.3 million homes will help the UK in “getting off the fossil fuel rollercoaster”, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has said ahead of it being switched on.

The Moray West development – built by Ocean Winds – employed 1,500 people during its construction and is hoped to reach an output of 882 megawatts at full capacity.

The development also included building the largest turbines in British waters, with some of the 60 structures rising up to 257 metres above sea level.

Mr Miliband said the wind farm will contribute to the UK “getting off the fossil fuel rollercoaster” in the coming years as the UK Government aims to increase offshore wind outputs to between 43 and 50 gigawatts.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray will visit the development – 13 miles off the coast of Buckie – to power it up on Thursday.

“Offshore wind is the backbone of our plans for clean power by 2030, as the UK is blessed with thousands of miles of coastline,” Mr Miliband said.

“Developments like Moray West take us a step closer to getting off the fossil fuel rollercoaster and help deliver on our Plan for Change, protecting households from volatile gas prices and creating good jobs.”

The Scottish Secretary added: “It will be a huge moment today when I switch on full power for the Moray West wind farm.

“Investment like that being made by Ocean Winds is absolutely central to ensuring that Scotland and its workers benefit from the skilled jobs and economic growth that clean energy can bring.

“With Great British Energy located in Aberdeen, and billions of pounds of investment on the table, Scotland is at the very heart of the UK Government’s drive to make the UK a clean energy superpower.”

