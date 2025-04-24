Planning reforms to deliver clean energy projects ‘at least a year faster’

The UK government says clean energy projects and other major infrastructure will be delivered “at least a year faster” on average under accelerated planning reforms.

The government said “burdensome” statutory consultation requirements for major projects will be scrapped through amendments to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

Reforming the planning system was a key pledge of the Labour party ahead of its election victory last year amid frustration from the energy sector over delays.

The reforms will cut down the average two-year statutory pre-consultation period by half, the government said, “paving the way for new roads, railways and windfarms”.

Altogether, the government estimates the reforms could save over £1 billion for industry and taxpayers within the current term of parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner said the UK “can’t afford to have projects held up by tiresome requirements and uncertainty”.

“We are strengthening the Planning and Infrastructure Bill to make sure we can lead the world again with new roads, railways, and energy infrastructure as part of the Plan for Change, whilst ensuring local people still have a say in our journey to get Britain building,” Rayner said.

‘Significant step forward’ for renewable energy

RenewableUK head of policy James Robottom welcomed the government announcement and said the reforms are a “significant step forward for the renewable energy industry”.

“The industry has a long track record of engaging early and closely with local communities and a wide range of environmental stakeholders, and this will continue as we want to carry on building projects with local support by giving communities a clear voice in the decision-making process,” he said.

Ørsted UK country manager Benj Sykes said the changes will allow developers to “focus on the issues that matter to stakeholders and local communities, and to our developments”.