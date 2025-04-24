Planning reforms to deliver clean energy projects ‘at least a year faster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Planning reforms to deliver clean energy projects ‘at least a year faster’

April 24th, 7:12am
2 min read
An Octopus Energy wind farm in the UK.© Supplied by Octopus Energy
An Octopus Energy wind farm in the UK.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

The UK government says clean energy projects and other major infrastructure will be delivered “at least a year faster” on average under accelerated planning reforms.

The government said “burdensome” statutory consultation requirements for major projects will be scrapped through amendments to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

Reforming the planning system was a key pledge of the Labour party ahead of its election victory last year amid frustration from the energy sector over delays.

The reforms will cut down the average two-year statutory pre-consultation period by half, the government said, “paving the way for new roads, railways and windfarms”.

Altogether, the government estimates the reforms could save over £1 billion for industry and taxpayers within the current term of parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner said the UK “can’t afford to have projects held up by tiresome requirements and uncertainty”.

“We are strengthening the Planning and Infrastructure Bill to make sure we can lead the world again with new roads, railways, and energy infrastructure as part of the Plan for Change, whilst ensuring local people still have a say in our journey to get Britain building,” Rayner said.

‘Significant step forward’ for renewable energy

RenewableUK head of policy James Robottom welcomed the government announcement and said the reforms are a “significant step forward for the renewable energy industry”.

“The industry has a long track record of engaging early and closely with local communities and a wide range of environmental stakeholders, and this will continue as we want to carry on building projects with local support by giving communities a clear voice in the decision-making process,” he said.

Ørsted UK country manager Benj Sykes said the changes will allow developers to “focus on the issues that matter to stakeholders and local communities, and to our developments”.

 

 

 

 

