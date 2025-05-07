Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ørsted discontinues Hornsea 4 offshore wind project despite winning contract for difference

May 7th 2025, 7:16 am Updated: May 7th 2025, 7:16 am
3 min read
Aerial view of a Hornsea Two turbine© Supplied by Orsted
Aerial view of a Hornsea Two wind turbine.
Mathew Perry

Ørsted has announced it will discontinue construction on its Hornsea 4 offshore wind project in the UK, despite recently securing a Contract for Difference (CfD).

The Danish developer said the 2.4 GW project has seen “several adverse developments” since securing a CfD in the sixth allocation around (AR6).

These include increasing of supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and an increase in the risk to construct and operate Hornsea 4 on the planned timeline, Ørsted said.

“In combination, these developments have increased the execution risk and deteriorated the value creation of the project,” the company added.

As a result, Ørsted said it will stop further spend on Hornsea 4 and terminate the project’s supply chain contracts.

This means the project, located 69km off the Yorkshire coast, will not be delivered under the CfD awarded in AR6.

Following the announcement, the UK government said it will work with Ørsted to get Hornsea 4 “back on track”.

Overall, Ørsted said it expects to incur break-away costs of between DKK 3.5bn to 4.5bn (£400m to £512m) in 2025 due to its decision on Hornsea 4.

The developer said it will “evaluate options for future development” of Hornsea 4, giving it will retain seabed rights, a grid connection agreement and planning consent.

The decision to discontinue Hornsea 4 comes shortly after Ørsted divested a 24.5% stake in the UK’s West of Duddon Sands offshore wind farm for £456 million.

Ørsted ‘fully committed’ to UK offshore wind targets

Ørsted chief executive and group president Rasmus Errboe said the company remains “fully committed” to helping the UK government achieve its “ambitious target for offshore wind”.

Errboe also said the Danish firm appreciate the work the Labour government has done to “deliver a clear framework to support offshore wind”.

“However, our capital allocation is based on a strict and value-focused approach, and after careful consideration, we’ve decided to discontinue the development of the Hornsea 4 project in its current form, well ahead of the planned final investment decision later this year,” he said.

Orsted's new CEO and group president Rasmus Errboe. © Supplied by Orsted
Orsted’s new CEO and group president Rasmus Errboe.

Errboe said Ørsted has been working “relentlessly” with stakeholders and suppliers to manage the risks to Hornsea 4 over the last nine months.

“Throughout the development phase we’ve been very diligent in our approach to capital commitment to our suppliers, and our committed capital is well below our threshold,” he said.

“The adverse macroeconomic developments, continued supply chain challenges, and increased execution, market and operational risks have eroded the value creation.”

Errboe said Ørsted continues to “firmly believe in the long-term fundamentals of and  value perspectives for offshore wind in the UK”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Energy Voice: “We recognise the effect that globally high inflation and supply chain constraints are having on industry across Europe, and we will work with Orsted to get Hornsea 4 back on track.

“We have a strong pipeline of projects to deliver clean power by 2030 and our mission-led approach ensures we can steer our way through global pressures and individual commercial decisions to reach our targets.”

Ørsted Q1 financial results

The Hornsea 4 announcement came as Ørsted released its first quarter financial results for 2025.

The company recorded operating profit of DKK 8.9 billion (£1bn) in Q1, up nearly 19% compared to the same period last year.

Ørsted said earnings from its offshore sites amounted to DKK 7.7 billion (£878m), an increase of DKK 0.7 billion (£79m) compared to the same period last year.

The increase was due to the ramp-up of generation at the German offshore wind farm Gode Wind 3 and higher availability, Ørsted said. This was partly offset by significantly lower wind speeds in the quarter.

Profit for the period totalled DKK 4.9 billion (£559m), an increase of DKK 2.3 billion (£262m) compared with Q1 2024.

The improved financial result for Ørsted comes after fellow Danish firm Vestas also recorded better than expected Q1 earnings.

 

 

