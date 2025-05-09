Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Flotation Energy secures onshore consents for White Cross floating wind project

May 9th 2025, 2:44 pm
2 min read
A floating offshore wind turbine. Image: Flotation Energy© Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating offshore wind turbine. Image: Flotation Energy
Mathew Perry

Flotation Energy has secured onshore consents for its 100 MW White Cross floating offshore wind joint venture with Spanish firm Cobra.

A North Devon Council committee approved plans for the landfall site for the seven-turbine demonstration project, located 52 km offshore the Bristol Channel.

The approval came despite more than 1,800 objections from local residents amid concerns over impacts on tourism and the environment.

The cable route for the project is set to make landfall in the area of the Saunton Sands beach, with the grid connection at East Yelland substation.

Offshore Windfarm Ltd, the joint venture between Flotation and Cobra, secured seabed rights for the White Cross project from The Crown Estate in 2021.

White Cross project director Al Rayner welcomed the council’s approval and thanked local residents for their feedback on the plans.

“The UK is already a leader in floating offshore wind technology and this decision gives us a valuable opportunity to deliver the energy transition right here in North Devon, sparking the development of a specialised local supply chain and creating jobs within while providing 135,000 homes with renewable energy,” Rayner said.

Flotation Energy floating wind

Founded in 2018, Flotation Energy initially developed the Kincardine offshore windfarm near Aberdeen – at the time, the largest floating wind project in the world.

The company became part of Japan’s TEPCO Group in 2022.

White Cross is one of several UK floating wind projects Flotation is developing, including the Green Volt and Cenos projects in Scotland.

© Supplied by Statkraft
A floating offshore wind turbine at Flotation Energy’s Kincardine wind farm.

Both Green Volt and Cenos are part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round, which is aiming to decarbonise offshore oil and gas infrastructure.

The company also sold its fixed-bottom 480 MW Morecambe offshore wind project to Danish investment group Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in February this year.

Elsewhere, Flotation is also developing floating projects with Cobra in Ireland and Taiwan.

Earlier this year, the Australian government refused to grant a feasibility licence to Flotation for its proposed 1.5 GW Seadragon project in the state of Victoria.

