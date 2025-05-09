Flotation Energy has secured onshore consents for its 100 MW White Cross floating offshore wind joint venture with Spanish firm Cobra.

A North Devon Council committee approved plans for the landfall site for the seven-turbine demonstration project, located 52 km offshore the Bristol Channel.

The approval came despite more than 1,800 objections from local residents amid concerns over impacts on tourism and the environment.

The cable route for the project is set to make landfall in the area of the Saunton Sands beach, with the grid connection at East Yelland substation.

Offshore Windfarm Ltd, the joint venture between Flotation and Cobra, secured seabed rights for the White Cross project from The Crown Estate in 2021.

White Cross project director Al Rayner welcomed the council’s approval and thanked local residents for their feedback on the plans.

“The UK is already a leader in floating offshore wind technology and this decision gives us a valuable opportunity to deliver the energy transition right here in North Devon, sparking the development of a specialised local supply chain and creating jobs within while providing 135,000 homes with renewable energy,” Rayner said.

Flotation Energy floating wind

Founded in 2018, Flotation Energy initially developed the Kincardine offshore windfarm near Aberdeen – at the time, the largest floating wind project in the world.

The company became part of Japan’s TEPCO Group in 2022.

White Cross is one of several UK floating wind projects Flotation is developing, including the Green Volt and Cenos projects in Scotland.

© Supplied by Statkraft

Both Green Volt and Cenos are part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round, which is aiming to decarbonise offshore oil and gas infrastructure.

The company also sold its fixed-bottom 480 MW Morecambe offshore wind project to Danish investment group Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in February this year.

Elsewhere, Flotation is also developing floating projects with Cobra in Ireland and Taiwan.

Earlier this year, the Australian government refused to grant a feasibility licence to Flotation for its proposed 1.5 GW Seadragon project in the state of Victoria.