Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

EPL impact chills floating wind prospects

May 15th 2025, 9:38 pm
2 min read
A floating offshore wind turbine© Supplied by NOV
Cerulean has ambitious plans for floating wind, but has warned of an EPL impact
Ed Reed

Ed Reed

It is widely accepted that the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) harms oil and gas companies. But does it also hurt floating wind projects?

That was the suggestion by Cerulean Winds head of Scotland Laura Jarvie at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow this week.

Cerulean is working on three offshore sites to build 3 GW of capacity, with the option to double this.

“We absolutely need oil and gas to be here,” Jarvie said. This ensures supply security for the country, but also provides offtake demand for Cerulean’s plans.

EPL impact

“Let’s incentivise oil and gas to stay,” she said. A longer-term view from hydrocarbon producers would support the “electrification journey, which supports scale and phased floating offshore wind in the UK and capture the market.”

Floating offshore projects need all those things “and oil and gas to be here.” Oil and gas companies will not spend “material amounts of money on brownfield modifications”, such as floating wind offtake, when faced with the EPL impact.

Oil and gas producers want “long-term fiscal policy”, Jarvie said. “Our project is 50 years plus. Oil and gas [companies], the ones that are going to consider electrification, need that long-term certainty. They need an answer and they need that to be long term.”

Other factors are at play where oil and gas producers want to reduce risk. Jarvie said such clients “need to know they can just connect without relying on anyone else”.

Integration plans

Indeed, the oil and gas industry has helped develop the floating wind supply chain.

Aberdeen is a centre of “global excellence for subsea”, Jarvie continued. “We have the skills, we have the people, we have the yards, we have the technology. The sad thing is that if we don’t move now, we will miss out.”

“We’re not wrestling with oil and gas for space,” she explained. “We want to be as close as possible to infrastructure. Proximity is key.”

Scottish Renewables’ Mark Richardson agreed that offshore wind did not develop in isolation. “It’s not just about turbines,” he said. “It’s about generation, about oil decarbonisation, about carbon capture, fish, coastal communities.”

While the plans are grand, “investor confidence in ScotWind and INTOG is faltering,” Richardson said. The UK and Scotland governments must “move beyond words and take decisive action to unlock the full potential of the sector.”

He called for the Sectoral Marine Plan (SMP) to deliver a “positive and timely outcome to improve and not undermine investor confidence”. There is a need to bring everyone – including oil companies – together “at the same table. Not just at conferences.”

Such a move would help explain to the public what is going on, deliver energy security and jobs. “Success,” he said, “lies not with isolated moves but with the interconnectedness between each piece.”

Tags