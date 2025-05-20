Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

SSE starts construction on 208 MW Strathy South wind farm in Scotland

May 20th 2025, 7:59 am
2 min read
The Strathy North wind farm in Scotland operated by SSE.© Supplied by SSE
The Strathy North wind farm in Scotland operated by SSE.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

SSE has started construction on its £400 million Strathy South wind farm in the Scottish Highlands after securing a Contract for Difference (CfD) in 2023.

SSE made a final investment decision on the 208 MW project in December last year, with early construction works now underway at the site near Sutherland.

The 35-turbine project is adjacent to SSE’s already operational 67 MW Strathy North site.

SSE secured a 15-year CfD contract for Strathy South in the UK government’s fifth allocation round (AR5), with the company aiming to commence operations in 2027.

Once complete, Strathy South will have the capacity to power around 200,000 UK homes with renewable electricity.

SSE Renewables managing director Stephen Wheeler said the start of construction on Strathy South demonstrates the firm’s commitment to the UK’s energy transition.

“At SSE we’re working hard to play our part to support the UK government in the delivery of the country’s most ambitious reforms to the energy system in generations, as set out in the UK’s clean power 2030 action plan,” Wheeler said.

© SYSTEM
Achany wind farm in Sutherland<br>Supplied by SSE Renewables

“We’re committed to delivering the clean power projects the UK needs now, whether through the delivery of our Berwick Bank offshore wind project or through new onshore wind farms such as Strathy South.

“Together, we can power change towards a new era of clean, homegrown energy.”

Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas will supply, install and commission all 35 of the wind turbines for Strathy South, with the project expected to support 125 full-time jobs at peak construction.

Strathy South demonstrates UK planning woes

The start of work on Strathy South comes nearly 20-years after SSE first announced proposals to develop a 77-turbine wind farm in 2007.

SSE later cut the number of turbines to 39 to limit its environmental impact and submitted amended plans to the Scottish government in 2013 and 2014.

However, Scottish ministers took until 2018 to approve the project, then in 2019 UK regulator Ofgem removed the renewable obligation certificate (ROC) scheme, threatening its viability.

In 2020, SSE again applied to Scottish ministers to vary the existing 2018 consent, which was approved in 2021.

The extended planning process comes as SSE continues waiting for approval from the Scottish government for its 4 GW Berwick Bank offshore wind project.

Elsewhere, the company achieved first power from its 103-turbine Viking onshore wind farm in Shetland last year.

 

Tags