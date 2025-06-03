Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aurora Energy Services buys Aberdeen floating wind firm Encomara

The deal gives Aurora control of Encomara's unique 'Squid' floating wind system

June 3rd 2025, 10:59 am
3 min read
(L-R) Encomara chief technology officer Malcolm Bowie, executive chairman Ian Donald, Aurora chief executive Doug Duguid and Encomara co-founder Ian Cobban. Image: SurePR© Supplied by Sure PR
(L-R) Encomara chief technology officer Malcolm Bowie, executive chairman Ian Donald, Aurora chief executive Doug Duguid and Encomara co-founder Ian Cobban. Image: SurePR

Mathew Perry

Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services has acquired Aberdeen floating wind engineering firm Encomara for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2022 by a group of North Sea energy stalwarts, Encomara specialises in floating wind deployment systems and subsea engineering.

The company developed a proprietary Squid quick-connection system, which integrates pre-installed mooring and electrical connections into a singular subsea unit.

The Squid system is designed to reduce the cost, time, and risk associated with the deployment, recovery and reconnection of floating offshore wind turbines.

Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid said the Squid system is a “step change” in floating wind development and “aligns perfectly with our technical strategy”.

© Supplied by Encomara
Encomara’s SQUID system technology developed for the floating wind sector.

“Squid allows operators to modularise and industrialise offshore construction and combined with our fabrication and engineering capability, it gives Aurora a unique position in the market,” Duguid said.

“We are committed to providing key investment in the Squid system to develop prototypes, in extensive offshore testing and roll-out to market, as we believe this is a true game-changer and it supports our ambition to lead in the energy transition.”

Encomara’s Squid floating wind system

Aurora said by allowing tow-to-port strategies and decoupling installation phases in floating wind projects, Squid “significantly de-risks” offshore construction and operations and maintenance campaigns.

As a result, Aurora said the system offers “major gains” in safety, schedule, and repeatability.

The Squid technology could also allow for future “multi-use infrastructure strategies”, Aurora said, including “dynamic inter-array systems and hybrid generation models”.

Following the takeover, Encomara’s UK-based team will relocate to Aurora’s Aberdeen offices in Dyce.

© Supplied by Big Partnership
Artist’s impression of Encomara’s Squid technology.

The company will maintain its consultancy business, brand and product identity while gaining access to Aurora’s global infrastructure and client network.

Encomara executive chairman Ian Donald and chief executive Raymond Semple will join the board of Aurora, with Houston-based Semple to become chief operating officer of the wider group.

Donald said the Aurora takeover gives Encomara the ability to accelerate its growth strategy and bring the Squid system to “more markets, more quickly”.

“Together, we can industrialise floating wind deployment while staying focused on innovation, safety, and engineering quality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Encomara chief technology officer Malcolm Bowie will continue in the same role in Aurora, while current Aurora chief operating officer Tom Smith will take on a new role as regional director for Europe, Africa, and Middle East.

Aurora Energy Services

Duguid, a veteran of north east firm EnerMech, established Aurora in Inverness in 2022 alongside Michael Buchan.

Within months of its launch, Aurora acquired a US wind turbine services firm and joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

In 2024, Aurora continued its international expansion by acquiring a Chilean wind energy services business, as the firm also weighs up opportunities in Australia.

Aurora also secured a £20 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank to expand its network of regional training hubs and workshop facilities.

 

