Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services has acquired Aberdeen floating wind engineering firm Encomara for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2022 by a group of North Sea energy stalwarts, Encomara specialises in floating wind deployment systems and subsea engineering.

The company developed a proprietary Squid quick-connection system, which integrates pre-installed mooring and electrical connections into a singular subsea unit.

The Squid system is designed to reduce the cost, time, and risk associated with the deployment, recovery and reconnection of floating offshore wind turbines.

Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid said the Squid system is a “step change” in floating wind development and “aligns perfectly with our technical strategy”.

© Supplied by Encomara

“Squid allows operators to modularise and industrialise offshore construction and combined with our fabrication and engineering capability, it gives Aurora a unique position in the market,” Duguid said.

“We are committed to providing key investment in the Squid system to develop prototypes, in extensive offshore testing and roll-out to market, as we believe this is a true game-changer and it supports our ambition to lead in the energy transition.”

Encomara’s Squid floating wind system

Aurora said by allowing tow-to-port strategies and decoupling installation phases in floating wind projects, Squid “significantly de-risks” offshore construction and operations and maintenance campaigns.

As a result, Aurora said the system offers “major gains” in safety, schedule, and repeatability.

The Squid technology could also allow for future “multi-use infrastructure strategies”, Aurora said, including “dynamic inter-array systems and hybrid generation models”.

Following the takeover, Encomara’s UK-based team will relocate to Aurora’s Aberdeen offices in Dyce.

© Supplied by Big Partnership

The company will maintain its consultancy business, brand and product identity while gaining access to Aurora’s global infrastructure and client network.

Encomara executive chairman Ian Donald and chief executive Raymond Semple will join the board of Aurora, with Houston-based Semple to become chief operating officer of the wider group.

Donald said the Aurora takeover gives Encomara the ability to accelerate its growth strategy and bring the Squid system to “more markets, more quickly”.

“Together, we can industrialise floating wind deployment while staying focused on innovation, safety, and engineering quality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Encomara chief technology officer Malcolm Bowie will continue in the same role in Aurora, while current Aurora chief operating officer Tom Smith will take on a new role as regional director for Europe, Africa, and Middle East.

Aurora Energy Services

Duguid, a veteran of north east firm EnerMech, established Aurora in Inverness in 2022 alongside Michael Buchan.

Within months of its launch, Aurora acquired a US wind turbine services firm and joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

In 2024, Aurora continued its international expansion by acquiring a Chilean wind energy services business, as the firm also weighs up opportunities in Australia.

Aurora also secured a £20 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank to expand its network of regional training hubs and workshop facilities.