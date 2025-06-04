Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Highlands and Islands Enterprise to invest £24m in floating wind facilities at Kishorn Port

Port expansion expected to support up to 1,500 jobs once complete

June 4th 2025, 7:30 am
2 min read
Voyageur Spirit at the dry dock in Kishorn.
Mathew Perry

Scottish government agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is set to make a £24 million investment to expand facilities at Kishorn Port.

Historically a hub for the oil and gas sector, Kishorn will be upgraded to enable the manufacture of floating offshore wind foundations.

The project involves an expanded dry dock and land reclamation, with the expanded facilities expected to support up to 1,500 jobs at the port once complete.

The HIE investment comes as part of a £500m commitment from the Scottish government to develop ports and the offshore wind supply chain.

Located on Loch Kishorn near the Isle of Skye, Kishorn Port provides a strategic location for offshore wind components marshalling and manufacturing.

The Scottish government said Kishorn will play a “crucial role” in supporting current offshore wind developments in the region.

Kishorn is also “well positioned to capitalise on future opportunities extending beyond Scotland”, the government said.

Kishorn Port upgrades

SNP deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said the £24m spend is “one of the most significant public investments” in Scotland’s port infrastructure “in decades”.

It is crucial to ensuring Kishorn Port and the communities it supports can reap the benefits of the global renewables market.

“It is a clear signal from the Scottish government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise that will give investors the confidence to invest millions more in the area’s wider infrastructure, economy and people,” Forbes said.

HIE chief executive Stuart Black said Kishorn is “at the heart” of the “massive opportunity” for the Highlands and Islands coming from offshore wind.

“The facility has provided skilled jobs in a rural area for many decades and this is likely to grow significantly, which is vital to community resilience in a priority west coast location,” Black said.

© Supplied by Kishorn Port Limited
The Northern Producer floating production vessel at Kishorn drydocks in 2023.

“The proposed dry dock expansion and land reclamation will greatly enhance the port’s capacity to support offshore wind and the contribution it makes to Scotland’s economy.”

Kishorn Port Limited director Alasdair Ferguson said the funding is a “significant milestone” for the continuing development of the port.

“The port expansion will provide the catalyst for the support and creation of jobs within Wester Ross and the wider Highlands, benefiting communities across the area,” Ferguson said.

“With the quarry on site, Kishorn Port is ideally suited to concrete manufacturing of floating offshore wind sub-structures, with local content, laydown, marshalling, and long-term integration and assembly possible at the port as part of the wider project in the long-term.”

Offshore wind ports investment

Other investments from the £500m fund include an investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank in subsea cable manufacturer XLCC.

HIE has also awarded grant funding to develop new harbour facilities at Scapa Flow harbour in Orkney and supported the Port of Nigg’s inner east quay project.

Meanwhile, Scottish Enterprise has provided grant funding to assist a planned expansion of operations at the Port of Montrose.

 

