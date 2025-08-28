The Chinese-owned operator of one of the North Sea’s highest production oil and gas fields has cancelled plans to electrify its platform which could put the UK’s flagship floating offshore wind project at risk.

North Sea operator CNOOC International has dropped plans to electrify its Buzzard platform in a potential blow to the Green Volt floating wind project, Energy Voice can reveal.

The Buzzard platform has long been linked to the 560 MW Green Volt development, which is in the running to become the world’s largest project of its kind when it is due to come on track in 2029, with the potential to create 2,800 jobs during its construction phase.

The £2.5 billion Green Volt project – which is jointly owned by Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vårgrønn – was the first wind scheme to forge ahead in the Crown Estate Scotland’s (CES) innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) leasing round.

Green Volt has successfully secured planning consent and a contract for difference (CfD) to export its energy to the UK grid, however participation in INTOG means it is required to also supply energy to oil and gas platforms as part of its licence terms.

CNOOC’s decision to drop plans for electrification is potentially a blow to other INTOG wind proposals, which are considered a key stepping stone to the development of the UK’s burgeoning floating offshore wind sector.

‘Economic climate’ a barrier to electrification, CNOOC says

CNOOC cited the “current economic climate” as a barrier which suggests other operators could also rule out costly plans to decarbonise North Sea production – a main requirement of the UK’s North Sea Transition Deal.

Green Volt’s seabed lease is located on the site of the decommissioned Ettrick and Blackbird fields, which CNOOC operated through its Nexen subsidiary.

In 2021, CNOOC teased plans to electrify its North Sea platforms through floating wind and “build a new energy business” in the UK.

Analysis of the Green Volt project last year found it could cut carbon emissions and millions of pounds per year in fuel costs for Buzzard.

CNOOC North Sea electrification

In response to questions from Energy Voice, CNOOC confirmed it is no longer pursuing electrification for Buzzard “in the current economic climate”.

“CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited (CPEL) confirms that after thorough technical and economic review of options to electrify the Buzzard platform, we have been unable to find an investible solution in the current economic climate,” a CNOOC spokesperson said.

“We are actively pursuing justifiable options to decarbonise the platform and remain committed to delivering on the North Sea Transition Deal emissions reduction targets.”

CNOOC declined to answer further questions on what technical and economic factors contributed to the decision.

With Buzzard potentially out of the picture for Green Volt, it remains to be seen whether the project could still supply electricity to other oil and gas assets.

Nearby producing assets include CNOOC’s Golden Eagle and Scott platforms and Repsol and Neo Energy’s Claymore platform and Bleo Holm FPSO.

The Chinese-owned operator also declined to say whether it is still considering electrification for its nearby Golden Eagle and Scott platforms via Green Volt.

The firm’s decision not to proceed with Buzzard electrification could cause problems for Green Volt, with the project’s seabed lease tied to decarbonising North Sea oil and gas assets.

INTOG, Green Volt and Buzzard

Flotation and Vårgrønn are jointly developing the 560 MW Green Volt project around 50 miles off the north eastern coast of Scotland in the outer Moray Firth.

Within the INTOG process, so-called TOG projects such as Green Volt are focused on decarbonising North Sea oil and gas platforms.

Alongside Green Volt, Flotation and Vårgrønn are also jointly developing the larger 1.35 GW Cenos floating wind project.

Other TOG projects include three 1 GW developments from Cerulean Winds, and smaller projects from TotalEnergies and Harbour Energy.

However, with CNOOC seemingly stepping back as a major offtake route for Green Volt it could raise questions over the business case for it and other TOG projects.

CNOOC has been an early pioneer in using floating wind to decarbonise its oil and gas assets in China, but the company’s profits have taken a hit this year on lower oil prices.

In the past year, North Sea operators have also been impacted by an increase to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) windfall tax.

While electrification projects could qualify for decarbonisation-focused investment allowances under the EPL, these incentives can be complex and uncertain for operators.

In addition, global oil prices have seen volatility in 2025 with lower revenues making long-term and capital-intensive decarbonisation projects potentially harder to justify.

Meanwhile, supply chain costs for floating wind have surged due to inflation and financing difficulties amid turbulent times for the wider offshore wind sector.

Green Volt offtake routes

For the Green Volt developers, securing an electricity offtake agreement with an oil and gas operator remains key to fulfilling its lease obligations with CES.

The need to secure an offtake route also forms the basis of an exemption for Green Volt from holding an electricity supply licence, which was granted by the UK government.

According to a report from the Subsidy Advice Unit (SAU) Green Volt is “expected to supply electricity to up to four offshore installations to replace the output of onboard fossil fuel-powered generators”.

The SAU report estimates the value of the exemption subsidy to be worth between £100m and £500m and is capped at 195.5 MW out of the total 560 MW.

Electrification ‘core objective’ of INTOG

A CES spokesperson told Energy Voice that electrification of oil and gas assets is the “core objective” of the INTOG planning process.

“Certain pre-conditions require to be satisfied when a tenant steps through to lease,” the spokesperson said.

“One of these conditions is a copy of a current electricity offtake agreement.

“If the wind farm project is not able to demonstrate an electricity offtake agreement but can demonstrate best endeavours to secure the necessary agreements and where applicable credible future demand for oil and gas, then Crown Estate Scotland may consider this at its own discretion on a case-by-case basis.”

The CES spokesperson also said the body “recognise that over the past 18 months or there have been – and continue to be – challenges for the oil and gas industry”.

“Market conditions, geopolitical landscape, changes in the UK government and policy uncertainty have all been cited as contributory factors,” the spokesperson said.

“However, wind farm developers remain confident they can secure the necessary oil and gas offtake arrangements to progress their projects.”

A spokesperson for Flotation Energy told Energy Voice that “commercially confidential discussions are ongoing with oil and gas partners and therefore we are currently unable to discuss individual agreements”.