Green Volt developers eyeing alternate floating wind turbine options

Planning documents have revealed the developers of the Green Volt floating wind farm are assessing two different turbine options for the project.

The documents submitted to the Scottish government show the developers are considering two alternative turbine deployment options in a change to the original plans which were approved in 2024.

Of these two preferred options, one appears to meet specification of a turbine produced by Germany’s Siemens Gamesa while the other outlines criteria similar to a turbine made by China’s Mingyang.

However, Flotation Energy insists “no turbine supplier has been confirmed for Green Volt”.

Green Volt floating turbine options

The first involves installing up to 35 wind turbines with a capacity of 14 MW each, with the option to “power boost” to 15 MW.

Meanwhile, the second turbine scenario would see 30 turbines deployed with an 18.5 MW capacity.

According to the consent applications, Green Volt said a final decision on the wind turbine option will be made post-consent.

This will enable “flexibility to reflect market availability and project optimisation”, the document states.

The Green Volt developers have previously been reported to be in discussions with Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy.

Mingyang produces an 18.5 MW offshore wind turbine, the MySE 18.X-20MW, which can be deployed for both fixed and floating wind projects.

Meanwhile, the Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 turbine model has a nominal capacity of 14 MW with the option to “power boost” to 15 MW.

Offtake uncertainty

Developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn secured the seabed lease for Green Volt as part of Scotland’s innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) leasing round in 2022.

Flotation and Vårgrønn are also jointly developing the Cenos INTOG project, with both floating wind farms aiming to decarbonise oil and gas assets in the North Sea.

Overall, the Green Volt developers estimate the project will mitigate up to 300,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from the electrification of oil and gas assets in the area.

However, oil and gas firm CNOOC has decided to drop its electrification plans for the Buzzard platform, which had been closely linked to Green Volt.

Despite the setback, Flotation remains confident it will find another electricity offtaker for the 560 MW project.

Mingyang and Green Volt

Zhongshan-headquartered Mingyang is among several Chinese firms pushing the boundaries in wind turbine manufacturing.

Last year, Dongfang Electric unveiled the world’s largest offshore wind turbine with a 26 MW capacity, while Mingyang has been progressing the 16.6 MW dual-turbine OceanX.

The MySE had been due to be deployed at the Waterkant offshore wind farm in Germany, in a first for the European offshore market.

However, developer Luxcara backed away from the agreement with Mingyang in favour of sourcing turbines from Siemens Gamesa.

Mingyang security concerns

The original agreement between Mingyang and Luxcara had caused concern among German politicians and analysts over perceived security risks.

Similar concerns have been raised by US and UK officials over rumoured plans from Mingyang to develop a turbine factory in Scotland.

However, many industry figures have defended the firm’s involvement in the UK offshore wind sector, including the chairman of GB Energy.

Mingyang has previously signed deals with Swedish developer Hexicon to provide turbines for a 32 MW pilot project in the Celtic Sea, and with UK firm Opergy Group.

Meanwhile Siemens, which has a blade manufacturing base in Hull, is also developing floating wind turbines that could fit with the plans for Green Volt.

Green Volt turbine supplier not yet confirmed

A spokesperson for Flotation Energy said: “Floating offshore wind technology continues to advance at a considerable pace and this potential variation would allow an improved technological solution for the site and aims to optimise the efficiency of the windfarm.

“We continue to explore options that duly consider the most effective design envelope for all aspects of all project as we look to build the windfarm at pace.

“The capacity, design and number of turbines required for Green Volt continues to be reviewed by our technical team and we are in discussions with several potential supply chain partners.

“As yet, no turbine supplier has been confirmed for Green Volt.”

Mingyang security concerns

But with Chinese firms set to capture a growing share of the global wind turbine market from Western competitors, US and EU officials are becoming increasingly cautious of allowing firms like Mingyang and Goldwind access to local projects.

While Mingyang confirmed it is no longer involved with Luxcara’s Waterkant project in Germany, the firm said it sees “many opportunities in the region and remains fully committed to serving the European market with reliable”.

“Moving forward, Ming Yang will continue to invest in technological innovation, strengthen local collaborations and explore opportunities to build a local production base and contribute to Europe’s green transition and shared sustainable future,” the company said.

Last year, the Chinese firm signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian government and Italian energy firm Renexia on setting up up a wind turbine manufacturing plant in the country.

Mingyang has been approached for comment.