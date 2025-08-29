UK approves 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind farm in Irish Sea

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK approves 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind farm in Irish Sea

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has approved plans from JERA Nex BP and EnBW off the coast of north-west England.

August 29th 2025, 5:29 pm
2 min read
A map showing the locations of the planned Mona and Morgan offshore wind farm projects in the Irish Sea. Image: EnBW© Supplied by EnBW
A map showing the locations of the planned Mona and Morgan offshore wind farm projects in the Irish Sea. Image: EnBW

Mathew Perry

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has approved plans for the 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Originally proposed by North Sea operator BP and Germany’s EnBW, Morgan involves plans for up to 96 turbines off the coast of north west England.

After BP decided to carve out its offshore wind investments last year, Morgan is one of three UK projects EnBW is jointly developing with the newly formed JERA Nex BP (JNBP).

Morgan is the second project from the UK’s fourth leasing round to secure consent, and its developers said it is “one of the fastest offshore wind farms in the UK to progress from lease award to approval”.

EnBW programme director Sarah Pirie said securing the development consent order for Morgan is a “significant achievement”.

“It provides the certainty we need to move into the next phase with our supply chain and key stakeholders who have supported us to date and represents a major step forward in delivering the kind of low-carbon infrastructure the UK urgently needs,” Pirie said.

An offshore wind farm under construction. Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm. Irish Sea. Supplied by Vattenfall. © Supplied by Vattenfall
An offshore wind farm under construction. Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm. Irish Sea. Supplied by Vattenfall.

Meanwhile, JNBP programme director Mark Hudson said the “major milestone” builds on the success of the recently approved Mona offshore wind project.

“Securing this approval is a crucial step forward to supporting the country’s transition to secure, cleaner, more sustainable energy sources,” Hudson said.

Alongside Mona and Morgan in the Irish Sea, JNBP and EnBW are also progressing the 2.9 GW Morven floating wind project in Scotland.

JNBP is also forging ahead with smaller plans for the 50 MW Flora project as part of Scotland’s innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) leasing round.

Jera and BP’s offshore wind aims

After building up an extensive global portfolio of around 9.7 GW of offshore wind investments, BP has followed fellow European majors Shell and Equinor in stepping back from the sector in recent years.

BP’s low-carbon ambitions were scaled back considerably following the appointment of Murray Auchincloss as chief executive in late 2023.

Last year, Auchincloss defended the company’s decision to jettison renewable energy pledges and increase oil and gas production after the company attracted criticism over the move.

He said the oil major had accelerated “too far, too fast” in the transition to renewable energy.

As part of the JNBP partnership with Japanese energy firm Jera, the two firms agreed to provide invest $5.8bn by the end of the decade.

Outside the UK, JNBP is also developing offshore wind projects in Germany, Ireland, Norway, Japan, Australia and the US.

Tags