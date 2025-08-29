UK approves 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind farm in Irish Sea

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has approved plans for the 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Originally proposed by North Sea operator BP and Germany’s EnBW, Morgan involves plans for up to 96 turbines off the coast of north west England.

After BP decided to carve out its offshore wind investments last year, Morgan is one of three UK projects EnBW is jointly developing with the newly formed JERA Nex BP (JNBP).

Morgan is the second project from the UK’s fourth leasing round to secure consent, and its developers said it is “one of the fastest offshore wind farms in the UK to progress from lease award to approval”.

EnBW programme director Sarah Pirie said securing the development consent order for Morgan is a “significant achievement”.

“It provides the certainty we need to move into the next phase with our supply chain and key stakeholders who have supported us to date and represents a major step forward in delivering the kind of low-carbon infrastructure the UK urgently needs,” Pirie said.

Meanwhile, JNBP programme director Mark Hudson said the “major milestone” builds on the success of the recently approved Mona offshore wind project.

“Securing this approval is a crucial step forward to supporting the country’s transition to secure, cleaner, more sustainable energy sources,” Hudson said.

Alongside Mona and Morgan in the Irish Sea, JNBP and EnBW are also progressing the 2.9 GW Morven floating wind project in Scotland.

JNBP is also forging ahead with smaller plans for the 50 MW Flora project as part of Scotland’s innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) leasing round.

Jera and BP’s offshore wind aims

After building up an extensive global portfolio of around 9.7 GW of offshore wind investments, BP has followed fellow European majors Shell and Equinor in stepping back from the sector in recent years.

BP’s low-carbon ambitions were scaled back considerably following the appointment of Murray Auchincloss as chief executive in late 2023.

Last year, Auchincloss defended the company’s decision to jettison renewable energy pledges and increase oil and gas production after the company attracted criticism over the move.

He said the oil major had accelerated “too far, too fast” in the transition to renewable energy.

As part of the JNBP partnership with Japanese energy firm Jera, the two firms agreed to provide invest $5.8bn by the end of the decade.

Outside the UK, JNBP is also developing offshore wind projects in Germany, Ireland, Norway, Japan, Australia and the US.