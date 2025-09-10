The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Equinor considering combining wind assets with Ørsted

Equinor is considering whether to combine its renewable energy assets with Danish giant Ørsted as offshore wind sector encounters 'first real crisis'.

September 10th 2025, 4:27 pm Updated: September 10th 2025, 4:27 pm
3 min read
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.© Supplied by SSE
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Mathew Perry

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor is considering whether to combine its renewable energy assets with Danish wind developer Ørsted, its chairman said Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in Oslo, Equinor chairman Jon Erik Reinhardsen said the company has an “open mind” about its partnership with Ørsted, and combining the two firm’s wind assets is “one of many options” under consideration.

“We will always consider what’s optimum for our shareholders in terms of what structure is best suited here,” Reinhardsen said according to media reports.

Equinor holds a 10% stake in Ørsted, which it plans to maintain by participating in a £7 billion rights issue announced in August at a cost of $939 million (£692m).

Ørsted’s decision to undertake the rights issue follows significant challenges facing the firm’s offshore wind projects in the US.

The Trump administration caused the Danish firm’s shares to plummet after issuing a stop work order for its Revolution Wind project off the coast of Rhode Island.

Equinor faced similar issues in May after President Trump stopped work on the company’s $5bn Empire Wind project in New York.

While Equinor was later able to negotiate a lifting of the order, Reinhardsen said the US situation forms part of a wider “crisis” in the global offshore wind sector.

“We are basically in the first real crisis of the offshore wind industry, with a strong inflation, regulatory challenges and, not least, what we’ve seen in the US lately,” Reinhardsen said

“But underlying, we are strong believers in offshore wind and the place it has in the overall energy supply.”

Equinor and Ørsted wind assets

The two state-owned energy companies reportedly discussed the possibility of a merger last year, and while those talks were abandoned Equinor said a “closer industrial and strategic collaboration” with Ørsted “can create value for all shareholders in both companies”.

Ørsted remains the largest offshore wind developers in the world, having installed over 10 GW of capacity across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

In the UK, Ørsted has 12 operational wind farms and operates hubs in Barrow-in-Furness and Grimsby.

© Supplied by Orsted
An aerial view of Orsted’s East Coast Hub offshore wind facility in Grimsby.

Its UK assets include the world’s largest current project at the 1.3 GW Hornsea 2 off the coast of Yorkshire, and an ongoing development in Isle of Man waters.

But amid ongoing financial difficulties, the firm has cut back on its UK investments including discontinuing its Hornsea 4 development despite winning a subsidy contract.

The company has also exited from UK floating wind, recently selling its stake in the 100 MW Salamander floating wind project in Scotland.

Equinor is also a significant investor in UK offshore wind, with its major investments including the Dogger Bank, Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon projects.

The oil and gas giant is also a pioneer in floating wind, completing the world’s first floating wind farm in HyWind Scotland in 2017 and operating the world’s largest in Norway.

The company also picked up a seabed lease for a 1.5 GW floating wind project in the Celtic Sea in June.

But like fellow oil and gas majors BP and Shell, Equinor has reduced its ambitions in the offshore wind sector, exiting emerging offshore wind markets in Australia, Vietnam, Spain and Portugal in recent months.

