Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Port of Tyne announces 230 acre green terminal development

The development will develop a deep-sea quayside on the north bank of the river Tyne, and create 12,000 jobs.

September 16th 2025, 5:23 pm
2 min read
The Port of Tyne from the air with the sun setting© Supplied by Equinor
Port of Tyne. Supplied by Equinor Date; Unknown

Leigh Jones

The Port of Tyne has announced plans to invest £150 million to develop 230 acres of land into what it’s calling the Tyne Green Energy Park, to provide infrastructure for offshore industries.

The scheme will see 400 metres of deep-sea quayside developed on the north bank of the river Tyne, and hopes to create 12,000 jobs and contribute £5.6 billion to the economy.

North East mayor, Kim McGuinness, said: “It’s fantastic that the Port of Tyne is bringing forward a new clean energy terminal with a deep-water dock which will help us in our work to establish the North East as the home of the green energy revolution.

“The potential for the site is huge. It could generate thousands of clean energy jobs which will benefit the region in the long-term and further establish a real hub for renewables and offshore sectors on the bank of the Tyne. I look forward to seeing how the project progresses.”

In addition to building 400m of new heavy-lift quayside, the port will also redevelop an additional 600m as part of the plans.

The 230 acre development is in a newly-announced industrial strategy zone (ISZ). The government strategy is similar to freeport status, and brings incentives for investment like relief to business rates, National Insurance contributions and stamp duty as well as other benefits.

It’s the latest investment in offshore infrastructure for England’s North East, with PD Ports announcing plans for a similar development earlier this year on the River Tees.

Meanwhile, Teesworks – which neighbours PD Ports – is already operating a heavy lift quay on the Tees called Steel River Quay. In July, Ørsted announced it had leased 300,000 square meters at Steel River Quay as a yard to collect and store key components for its Hornsea 3 offshore windfarm currently under construction in the North Sea.

The Port of Tyne will formally make its announcement at London International Shipping Week on Wednesday.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander MP said the government’s ISZs will “supercharge growth and jobs in our coastal towns and cities,” adding they would make 2the UK one of the best places in the world to invest.”

Matt Beeton, chief executive at the Port of Tyne, added: “Accelerating offshore wind, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing is a national priority and requires decisive action.

“Boosted by industrial strategy zone status that provides similar benefits to a modern freeport, our expanded Tyne Clean Energy Park is uniquely positioned to support this UK-wide initiative. Located close to emerging North Sea wind arrays, this nationally strategic site offers deep-water access and a major development footprint to enable the creation of world-class infrastructure to support a growing supply chain offering.

“Phase one, Howdon Quay, with a 23,024 square foot warehouse and a dedicated berth is already complete and ready for business following a £6m redevelopment.

“Working with the mayor, North East Combined Authority and UK Government, we’re ready to deliver a strategy that unlocks the region’s enormous potential and attracts global investment.”

